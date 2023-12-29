Pistons’ Cunningham Had Extremely Optimistic Take After Blown Lead vs. Celtics Extends Losing Streak

As losers of 28-straight games, the Detroit Pistons (2–29) have little to be optimistic about this season. But while some may already consider it a lost campaign, the doom and gloom has apparently given guard Cade Cunningham a different perspective.

The third-year standout offered his admirably hopeful take on the Pistons’ ongoing struggles following Thursday’s 128–122 overtime road loss to the Boston Celtics (24–6), the owner of the NBA’s best record, a game in which Detroit blew a 21-point lead. Despite inching closer to all-time infamy with the narrow defeat, Cunningham’s focus post-game remained not on the outcome but the message he believed Detroit’s effort sent.

“I think it shows like we’re on the same level as all these teams we’re playing against,” Cunningham said, per ESPN. “There’s no team that I’ve ever come across in the NBA where I felt like I was going into a slaughterhouse.”

Cunningham, a former top pick by the Pistons, tried to stay optimistic after a brutal overtime loss to the Celtics. &lparAP Photo&solCharles Krupa&rpar

From nearly all angles, Cunningham’s assessment, while understandably positive, sound off-base considering the Pistons have lost to the reigning champion Nuggets and contenders such as the Celtics, Bucks and 76ers.

To the guard’s point, though, Detroit’s year may have gone a different route considering 14 of its 28 losses, including Thursday’s, have been by single digits.

Unfortunately for Cunningham & Co., all of the optimism in the world won’t alter the reality of the Pistons’ dire situation and the history on the line. Following Thursday’s defeat, Detroit is now one loss away from passing the 2014 to ’16 76ers, who dropped 28 straight across two seasons, for the largest losing streak in NBA history.