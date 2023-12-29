Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost In 2023

Parade annually celebrates the lives of celebrities recently lost but not forgotten, including famous names on big screens, music legends, cultural pioneers and those who left indelible memories on the public consciousness. These people, who died in the year 2023, are honored here.

Celebrity Deaths in 2023

Lee Sun-kyun Imago&solZuma Press

Lee Sun-kyun

March 2, 1975 — Dec. 27, 2023

Lee Sun-kyun, who was best known for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has died. He was 48.

In addition to his work in Parasite—in which he played the Park family patriarch, Park Dong-ik—Lee notably starred in the 2012 thriller film Helpless, the 2012 romantic comedy All About My Wife and the 2014 thriller film A Hard Day. Yet, it was through his work in Bong Joon-ho's Parasite that he nabbed a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

He was also nominated for an International Emmy Award for his work in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

Kamar de los Reyes Imago&solZuma Press

Kamar de los Reyes

Nov. 8, 1967 — Dec. 24, 2023

Kamar de los Reyes has died. He was 56.

The actor was best known for his role as Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, a role he held from 1995 to 1998 and then again from 2000 to 2009, appearing in 287 episodes during his tenure and earning him five ALMA Award nominations, along with a win in 2008, as well as an Image Award nomination.

More recently, de los Reyes portrayed Coach Montes for the CW sports drama All American; Ryan Caradine in ABC's crime drama The Rookie; and Jobe in FOX's action-packed series Sleepy Hollow. He also appeared in a slew of other TV hits, including Blue Bloods, Castle, The Mentalist, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, CSI: Miami, ER and Valley of the Dolls.

James McCaffrey Imago&solZuma Press

James McCaffrey

March 27, 1958 — Dec. 17, 2023

James McCaffrey, a voice actor best known for his roles in the Max Payne video game series, as well as a recurring role in Rescue Me, has died. He was 65.

He was seen as Jimmy Keefe in 56 episodes of Rescue Me, and had guest spots on Revenge, White Collar, Law & Order: SVU, The Following, Madam Secretary, Jessica Jones, Blue Bloods, Suits, and more.

In film, he could be seen in the '90s classic Viper, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, American Splendor, and more.

Colin Burgess Peter Carrette Archive&solGetty Images

Colin Burgess

Nov. 16, 1946 — Dec. 15, 2023

Colin Burgess, the original drummer for the legendary Australian rock band AC/DC has sadly died. He was 77.

Burgess was a drummer for the band when they first formed in 1973, alongside other founding members Dave Evans, Larry Van Kriedt, and brothers Angus and Malcom Young.

Andre Braugher Zuma&solImago Press

Andre Braugher

July 1, 1962 — Dec. 11, 2023

Andre Braugher—known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, Frequency, Mist and more—has died at age 61.

Braugher was a two-time Emmy winner, snagging the honor for Homicide: Life on the Street in 1998 and the TV mini-series Thief in 2006.

Anna Chickadee Cardwell annamarie35&solInstagram

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell

Aug. 28, 1994 — Dec. 9, 2023

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell has died. She was 29.

Cardwell's Dec. 9 death was confirmed on Sunday, Dec. 10, in a statement made by her mother, June Shannon. It came about 10 months since she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Cardwell, the eldest of Mama June's four children, rose to fame alongside her sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson on the family's reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the subsequent spin-off of the TLC hit Toddlers & Tiaras and prequel to the family's We TV original series, Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Ryan O'Neal Imago&solZuma Press

Ryan O'Neal

April 20, 1941 — Dec. 8, 2023

Actor Ryan O'Neal has died at age 82.

Known for his roles on Peyton Place and Love Story, Ryan received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for the latter in 1970. Other acting credits include Paper Moon, What's Up, Doc, A Bridge Too Far, Barry Lyndon, The Main Event and The Driver.

Stan Rogow Lawrence Lucier&solGetty Images

Stan Rogow

Nov. 30, 1948 — Dec. 7, 2023

Emmy-nominated producer Stan Rogow has died at age 75.

In addition to working as a producer for Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire series from 2001 to 2004, Rogow produced The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003. He was nominated for an Emmy Award for the NBC series Fame—alongside William Blinn and two others—for Outstanding Drama Series in 1982. Additionally, Rogow was known working as a producer for 1994's Men of War.

Ellen Holly Imago&solZuma Press

Ellen Holly

Jan. 16, 1931 — Dec. 6, 2023

Ellen Holly, the first Black actress to have a lead role in a U.S. soap opera, has died. She was 92.

In 1968, Holly was cast in, arguably, her most memorable role as Carla Benari Hall on One Life to Live. According to the NYT, she landed the casting after TV producer Agnes Nixon stumbled upon Holly's op-ed discussing the difficulty of finding roles as a Black woman with lighter skin. Her role as Carla, which she held from 1968 to 1980 and 1983 to 1985, explored racial identity as it saw her character, who passed as white on-screen before revealing she was Black, in a love triangle with two doctors: one white and one Black.

Denny Laine Imago &sol Zuma Press

Denny Laine

Oct. 29, 1944 — Dec. 5, 2023

Denny Laine, English singer-songwriter-guitarist and co-founder of the Moody Blues and Wings, has died. He was 79 years old.

Laine co-founded the Moody Blues in 1964 with Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas, playing with the musical group for the next two years and most notably, singing on the band's first hit, "Go Now."

Norman Lear Imago&solZuma Press

Norman Lear

Aug. 27, 1922 — Dec. 5, 2023

Norman Lear, producer and screenwriter who revolutionized TV, has died. He was 101.

In the 1970s, Lear changed the trajectory of television. He created and produced All in the Family, considered to be one of the best TV sitcoms of all time. The show won 22 Emmys and is one of three television shows to be number one in the NMR ratings for five consecutive seasons.

Following All in the Family, Lear had a string of iconic sitcoms, including Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, and One Day at a Time.

Andrea Fay Friedman Chris Hatcher&solGetty Images

Andrea Fay Friedman

June 1, 1970 — Dec. 3, 2023

Andrea Fay Friedman, who played Amanda Swanson in the 1990s TV series Life Goes On on ABC, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the age of 53.

Friedman contributed to the expanded and much-needed representation of people with Down syndrome on screen. She gained prominence with her role as the character Amanda Swanson in Life Goes On, who begins as the girlfriend of the main character Corky Thatcher, played by Chris Burke, later becoming his wife.

After that, she had various roles in well-known TV shows like Baywatch, Touched by an Angel, 7th Heaven, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, ER and more. After a long break from acting after 2010, Friedman appeared in her most recent role as Carol Harris in the 2019 film Carol of the Bells.

Sandra Day O'Connor Imago&solZuma Press

Sandra Day O'Connor

March 26, 1930 — Dec. 1, 2023

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, passed away on Friday, Dec. 1. She was 93.

O'Connor died in Phoenix, Arizona, of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

Shane MacGowan Tristan Fewings&solGetty Images

Shane MacGowan

Dec. 25, 1957 — Nov. 30, 2023

Shane MacGowan, Irish singer-songwriter and frontman of band The Pogues, has passed away. He was 65 years old.

The singer joined The Pogues alongside Spider Stacy, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Cait O'Riordan and Jem Finer in 1982, with their biggest hit being 1988-released holiday tune, "Fairytale of New York."

Henry Kissinger Imago&solZuma Press

Henry Kissinger

May 27, 1923 — Nov. 29, 2023

Henry Kissinger has died. He was 100 years old.

In the 1950s and '60s, Kissinger worked as a consultant to several government agencies, including the Department of State, before he was named National Security Adviser by President-elect Richard Nixon in 1968.

Nixon later appointed him as U.S. Secretary of State, and Kissinger served in the position from Sept. 23, 1973 to Jan. 20, 1977. He was the first person ever to serve in both positions. However, on November 3, 1975, over a year after the Watergate scandal first broke, then-president Gerald R. Ford removed Kissinger from his position as National Security Adviser but kept him as U.S. Secretary of State.

Frances Sternhagen Imago&solZuma Press

Frances Sternhagen

Jan. 13, 1930 — Nov. 27, 2023

Frances Sternhagen, the Tony-winning actress who many fans know from her memorable role on HBO's Sex and the City, has died. She was 93.

But her Emmy-nominated performance on Sex and the City is just one of Sternhagen's many memorable roles, as she also gained notoriety as another TV mom, Esther Calvin, who served as the mother to Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) on the popular series Cheers. That role earned her two Emmy Award nominations.

Appearing in numerous on and off-Broadway productions throughout her career, Sternhagen received a total of seven Tony nominations, two of which she won for her roles in The Good Doctor and The Heiress.

Rosalynn Carter Imago&solZuma Press

Rosalynn Carter

Aug. 18, 1927 — Nov. 19, 2023

Former First Lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, has passed away. She was 96.

She died on Sunday, Nov. 19, around 2 p.m. at her home in Plains, Ga., with the Carter Center sharing the news while noting that she passed "peacefully, with family by her side."

During her time as First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did not sit by idly. She was very active in her husband's presidency, sitting in on Cabinet meetings and talking about government issues while traveling throughout the country.

Rosalynn and Carter often discussed policies together and some criticized her for being so active and determined, something she took pride in. Along with mental health, Rosalynn also focused on other issues like unemployment, healthcare, and equal rights for women.

Suzanne Shepherd during "A Dirty Shame" New York Premiere - Arrivals at Union Square Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) Dimitrios Kambouris&solGetty Images

Suzanne Shepherd

Oct. 31, 1934 — Nov. 17, 2023

Suzanne Shepherd, who made her mark with many compelling roles from the late '80s to now, has died. She was 89 years old.

In The Sopranos, Shepherd portrayed Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Edie Falco's Carmela Soprano, while her character in Goodfellas was Karen's mother. She also had key roles in Lolita, Mystic Pizza, Uncle Buck, Requiem for a Dream and more. Most recently, she appeared in the 2023 film The Performance.

Peter Seidler Imago&solZuma Press

Peter Seidler

Nov. 7, 1960 — Nov. 14, 2023

Peter Seidler, both owner and chairman of the San Diego Padres, has died. He was just 63.

The sportsman dreamed of bringing the World Series parade to San Diego, spending hundreds of millions of dollars working toward the feat. Unfortunately, it wouldn't come in his lifetime.

Seidler was the nephew of former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, who owned the team from 1979 to 1998 and who was the son of former owner Walter O'Malley, who brought the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. It was with his support that Seidler and his brother, Tom, and cousins Kevin and Brian O’Malley bought into the Padres in 2012.

John Bailey Imago&sol Zuma Press

John Bailey

Aug. 19, 1942 — Nov. 19, 2023

Cinematographer and former Academy President John Bailey has died at 81.

Bailey was known for his work on films like Ordinary People, Groundhog Day and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Additionally, he was the first cinematographer to serve as Academy president, holding two terms from 2017 to 2019.

Evan Ellingson Imago&sol ZumaPress

Evan Ellingson

July 1, 1988 — Nov. 5, 2023

Evan Ellingson, a former child star best known for his roles in My Sister’s Keeper and CSI: Miami, has passed away. He was just 35 years old.

Ellingson is likely best remembered for his final two acting credits, as the teenage son of Cameron Diaz in the Jodi Picoult-inspired script and as Kyle Harmon on CSI: Miami, which he played in 18 episodes from 2007 to 2010.

He was also seen as Josh Bauer in several episodes of 24, and as Kyle Savage on the short-lived Complete Savages. He also guest-starred in episodes of Bones, General Hospital, and Mad TV. On the film front, he acted in Walk the Talk, Letters from Iwo Jima, The Bondage, Confession, Rules of the Game, Time Changer, The Gristle, and more, with My Sister's Keeper being his final movie.

Bob Knight Imago&sol ZumaPress

Bob Knight

Oct. 25, 1940 — Nov. 1, 2023

The sports world is mourning a legend. Famed Indiana University college basketball coach Bob Knight passed away. He was 83 years old.

In response to the news, the NCAA March Madness X (formerly Twitter) account honored the "true legend" by highlighting his many successes: "1x NCAA Champion (player), 3x NCAA Champion (coach), 5x Final Four, 11x Big Ten Champion, 3x AP Coach of the Year, 1x Naismith Coach of the Year, 1991 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee."

After exiting Bloomington, Knight coached for Texas Tech between 2001 and 2008. He also notably led the 1984 USA men’s Olympic team, which included Michael Jordan.

ALL MY CHILDREN - Cast Gallery - Shoot Date: December 14, 1978. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) PETER WHITE ABC Photo Archives&solGetty Images

Peter White

Oct. 10, 1937 — Nov. 1, 2023

Peter White, who played Linc Tyler on the popular soap opera All My Children for several decades, has died. He was 86.

The actor is also well known for his role in the original stage production of The Boys in the Band, as well as its following film adaptation. He starred as Alan McCarthy in the off-Broadway opening of the drama detailing a group of gay men attending a birthday party in a Manhattan apartment. In 1968, when the play premiered, gay characters in American theater tended to be "veiled or demonized," as described by THR.

He guest-starred in shows like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Mad About You, The X-Files, The West Wing and Cold Case, and could be seen in films like Flubber and First Daughter.

Matthew Perry Photo by David M&period Benett&solDave Benett&solGetty Images

Matthew Perry

Aug. 19, 1969 — Oct. 28, 2023

Friends star Matthew Perry has died at age 54.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the actor was reportedly found at a Los Angeles home where he appears to have drowned, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

While Perry was most well known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, the Emmy-nominated actor also appeared in The West Wing, The Good Wife and 17 Again among many other projects.

Adam Johnson IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Adam Johnson

June 22, 1994 — Oct. 28, 2023

Adam Johnson, a former National Hockey League player who was a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins for two seasons between 2018 and 2020, has passed away. He was 29.

His current team, the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in the United Kingdom, shared the tragic news in a statement posted on X on Sunday, Oct. 29, which said, "The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night."

Richard Moll IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Richard Moll

Jan. 13, 1943 — Oct. 26, 2023

Richard Moll, the beloved actor known for his role on the NBC sitcom Night Court, has died. He was 80.

Among his most notable credits, Moll starred as bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon on all nine seasons of Night Court's run. The show was nominated three times for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Richard Roundtree IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Richard Roundtree

July 9, 1942 — Oct. 24, 2023

Richard Roundtree, perhaps most famous for her role in the Shaft film series, has died. He was 81.

Nearly 30 years after the original, he returned to the role in the Samuel L. Jackson-led Shaft in 2000, and its 2019 sequel. Others of his many film credits include Se7en, George of the Jungle, and What Men Want.

He was also a television regular, playing Paul Patterson, Sr. in the Gabrielle Union-led Being Mary Jane and Chief Boden's father on the beloved Chicago Fire. He also had major roles in Alias, Desperate Housewives and more.

Tasha Butts IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Tasha Butts

March 10, 1982 — Oct. 22, 2023

Tasha Butts, the head coach for the Georgetown women's basketball team, has died. She was just 41.

The DC-area school's athletic director confirmed her death in a statement first shared with The Associated Press (AP), noting that Butts had passed away following a nearly two-year-long battle with breast cancer.

She came from Georgia Tech to continue her career as a coach, following a stint as a professional WNBA player playing for Minnesota, Charlotte and Houston. Formerly, she was a college basketball star at Tennessee from 2000-04.

Haydn Gwynne IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Haydn Gwynne

March 21, 1957 — Oct. 20, 2023

Haydn Gwynne, known for acting in shows about the British royal family—like the Netflix drama series, The Crown, and the comedy series, The Windsors—has died at age 66.

In the late '80s, Gwynne had her big TV break with the drama series Nice Work. The actress went on to star in other British shows such as Drop the Dead Donkey (which earned her a BAFTA TV Award nomination and a British Comedy Award nomination), Merseybeat and Peak Practice. She also notably portrayed Julius Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, in the BBC series Rome.

Gwynne also experienced a successful stage career, receiving Olivier and Tony award nominations for her role as the dance teacher in Billy Elliot the Musical.

Cedric Jones IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Cedric Jones

June 1, 1960 — Oct. 16, 2023

Cedric "Beastie" Jones has died at age 46.

The Emancipation actor died on Monday, Oct. 16, his company Beastie Boxing announced via Instagram.

Jones appeared alongside friend Chris Pratt in The Terminal List and The Magnificent Seven. He also has credits in the films Southpaw and Fight Your Way Out.

Suzanne Somers IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Suzanne Somers

Oct. 16, 1946 — Oct. 15, 2023

Suzanne Somers, who played Chrissy Snow in Three's Company, has passed away. She was 76.

Somers also starred in Step by Step, Candid Camera and Dancing with the Stars. Outside of her acting work, Somers was published several times, releasing self-help books, autobiographies, and a book of poetry.

Piper Laurie IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Piper Laurie

Jan. 22, 1932 — Oct. 14, 2023

Piper Laurie, best known for her iconic roles in Carrie and Twin Peaks, has died after a long, unspecified illness. She was 91.

In 1961, when she co-starred alongside Paul Newman in 1961's The Hustler, she earned her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role as Sarah Packard in the film. She returned to movies in 1976 with the spine-chilling role of Margaret White, the titular character's mother in Carrie. She received her second Academy Award nomination for it, this time for Best Supporting Actress. The career-defining role turned her into a horror icon.

Her success in Carrie led to more major roles, including as Willa Norman in Children of a Lesser God, for which she received another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. However, it wasn't until 1990 that she played her second biggest role: Catherine Martell in David Lynch's cult classic series Twin Peaks.

Phyllis Coates IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Phyllis Coates

Jan. 15, 1927 — Oct. 11, 2023

Phyllis Coates, the first Lois Lane television ever saw, has died. She was 96.

The actress first appeared in the first full-length feature film to star the DC hero, 1951's dark sci-fi movie Superman and the Mole Men, the success of which soon led to a syndicated television series, Adventures of Superman.

Throughout her career, she'd be seen in series like The Lone Ranger, Gunsmoke, and Leave It to Beaver, and in 1994 appeared as Lois Lane's mother in an episode of ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She also appeared in several classic films, like I Was a Teenage Frankenstein and Girls in Prison.

circa 1964: American soul vocal pop group the Isley Brothers (left to right) O'Kelly Isley Jnr, Ronnie Isley and Rudolph Isley, in Britain to tour. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) Evening Standard&solGetty Images

Rudolph Isley

April 1, 1939 — Oct. 11, 2023

Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members of The Isley Brothers, has died. He was 84.

The brothers found massive success with their fourth single, "Shout," in 1959, which became their first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. They then popularized the classic "Twist and Shout" in 1962, which was originally recorded by R&B group The Top Notes in 1961 and was then covered by The Beatles in 1963. Nine years later, The Isley Brothers won their first Grammy in 1970 with funk hit "It's Your Thing." Last June, the band was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Gail O'Neill during Premiere of HGTV Design Star - July 20, 2006 at 26+ Helen Mills Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shawn Ehlers/WireImage) Shawn Ehlers&solGetty Images

Gail O'Neill

Feb. 6, 1962 — Oct. 10, 2023

Supermodel and TV journalist Gail O'Neill has died. She was 61.

She appeared on the cover of various magazines, including Mademoiselle, Essence, Glamour and Elle, but her most iconic cover was the 1992 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Additionally, she appeared in ads for various major brands and designers, including Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein.

Burt Young IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Burt Young

April 30, 1940 — Oct. 8, 2023

Burt Young, the actor best known for his Academy Award-nominated role in Rocky, has died. He was 83.

Before adopting the stage name of Burt Young, the actor briefly went by the moniker John Harris, which he used in his debuting role in the film Carnival of Blood. He went on to have roles in major movies and TV shows, including Chinatown, The Gambler, M*A*S*H and Baretta.

He received his breakout role in 1976, starring as the titular character's sidekick Paulie Pennino in Rocky. A year later, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the iconic film. Young reprised his character for the various sequels.

Michael Chiarello IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Michael Chiarello

Jan. 16, 1962 — Oct. 6. 2023

Michael Chiarello, a celebrity chef and former Food Network star, has died. He was 61.

His television career began with his first series, Season by Season, which ran on PBS in 2000. After hosting two more series with the network, Michael Chiarello's Napa and Michael Chiarello's Napa: Casual Cooking, he moved to Food Network for Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, which premiered in 2003. The following year, he also premiered NapaStyle on the Food Network's sister network, Fine Living Network.

The late chef made many appearances on other popular shows as well, such as Chopped, Top Chef, Unique Eats and more, and in 2011, he competed in Season 4 of The Next Iron Chef.

Tim Wakefield Jim Rogash&solGetty Images

Tim Wakefield

Aug. 2, 1966 — Oct. 1, 2023

The sports world is mourning a legend. The Boston Red Sox announced the death of one of their beloved former teammates: Tim Wakefield. The late athlete was only 57.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the baseball team expressed, "Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader."

Michael Gambon Jack Taylor&solGetty Images

Michael Gambon

Oct. 19, 1940 — Sept. 27, 2023

Sir Michael Gambon, who so famously portrayed Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the Harry Potter films, has died. He was 82.

Gambon, who was knighted for services to drama in 1998, replaced Richard Harris as the headmaster of Hogwarts after the original actor passed away of Hodgkin's lymphoma in August 2002.

Throughout his illustrious career, he'd go on to win the Laurence Olivier Award thrice, as well as two Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards. He eventually made a name for himself in British television and film, earning four British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, before rising to a new height of international fame thanks to Harry Potter.

Nashawn Breedlove IMAGO&solUNIVERSAL STUDIOS REED&comma ELI Album

Nashawn Breedlove

Feb. 17, 1977 — Sept. 24, 2023

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor who took on the role of Lotto in the 2002 movie 8 Mile, facing off against Eminem's character Jimmy, or B-Rabbit, in a rap battle, has passed away. He was 46.

Before his big break in 8 Mile, Breedlove rapped under the stage name OX, and he was featured on the soundtrack of 2001's The Wash alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Nic Kerdiles Danielle Del Valle&solGetty Images

Nic Kerdiles

Jan. 11, 1994 — Sept. 23, 2023

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé and former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles has passed away. He was just 29.

Kerdiles was killed in the Nashville area in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 as a result of injuries he received after running a stop sign on his motorcycle and crashing into an SUV.

The former NHL player turned to real estate after retiring from his pro-sports career, working as a broker in Nashville.

Irish Grinstead Paras Griffin&solGetty Images

Irish Grinstead

June 2, 1980 — Sept. 16, 2023

Irish Grinstead, member of the R&B musical group 702, has passed away. She was 43.

The tragic news was shared by her sister and fellow 702 member, LeMisha Grinstead, on Instagram. Grinstead died of kidney failure, but the group announced last December that Irish would be taking a “medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues.”

702 released their debut album No Doubt in 1996, which was extremely successful. The group released two more albums together, called 702 and Star.

Billy Miller IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Billy Miller

Sept. 17, 1979 — Sept. 15, 2023

Actor Billy Miller has died. He was 43.

The soap opera veteran, who earned three Daytime Emmys for his role as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, died just two days before his 44th birthday.

He followed up his 719-episode run on The Young and the Restless by joining the cast of General Hospital–where he portrayed three characters (Drew Cain, Jason Morgan and Jake Doe) across 519 episodes. He also guest starred on NCIS, Suits, CSI, Ray Donovan and Truth Be Told and appeared in the movies American Sniper (2014), Fatal Honeymoon (2012) and Bad Blood (2015).

Michael McGrath IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Michael McGrath

Sept. 25, 1957— Sept. 14, 2023

Tony-winning actor Michael McGrath has passed away at the age of 65.

McGrath is likely best recognized for a slew of starring roles on Broadway, including originating the role of Patsy in the original Broadway cast of Monty Python’s Spamalot, which earned him a Tony nomination.

Audiences are also likely to recognize him as Martin Short's sidekick on The Martin Short Show. Other film credits include Ira & Abby, The Interpreter, Cowboys & Angels, and Changing Lanes. McGrath also had notable guest appearances on shows like Mathnet, Between the Lions, and Madam Secretary.

Roger Whitaker IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Roger Whitaker

March 22, 1936 — Sept. 13, 2023

Roger Whitaker, the British singer-songwriter and musician passed away at the age of 87.

Whitaker's music was an eccentric mix of folk, crooning, and the European "schlager" , which combined his baritone vocals, guitar skills and whistling.

Whittaker's most well known song "The Last Farewell" charted on the Billboard Hot 100, but other hits include "I Don't Believe in If Anymore" and "New World in the Morning." He found great success in Germany, where he often sang in German.

Charlie Robison (Photo by Randall Michelson/WireImage) Randall Michelson&solGetty Images

Charlie Robison

Sept. 1, 1964 — Sept. 10, 2023

Country music singer and songwriter Charlie Robison has died. He passed away in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 59.



Robison, who served as a judge on the reality competition series Nashville Star, died from cardiac arrest, along with other complications.

He released his eighth and final album, High Life, in 2013, though his 2001 album Step Right, yielded his only Top 40 Country hit, “I Want You Bad.”

Gary Wright IMAGO

Gary Wright

April 26, 1943 — Sept. 4, 2023

American musician Gary Wright, most widely known for his hit "Dream Weaver" passed away at the age of 80.

The singer and composer was most popular in the 1970s where he performed as a solo act, in the British blues rock band Spooky Tooth and alongside George Harrison as a keyboardist. He later pivoted to new age music and film soundtracks.

As a musician and songwriter he also worked with artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr and B.B. King.

Steve Harwell IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Steve Harwell

Jan. 9, 1967 — Sept. 4, 2023

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth's lead singer, has died. He was just 56. He passed away at his home in Boise, Idaho, of liver failure.

Harwell started out in the rap group F.O.S. (Freedom of Speech) in the early '90s. He then formed Smash Mouth in 1994. Though the band experienced their first hit with "Walkin' in the Sun" in 1997, Smash Mouth achieved fame with its smash hit "All Star," which defined the group's career.

Shannon WIlcox Imago&solZumaWire

Shannon Wilcox

May 21, 1943 — Sept. 2, 2023

Shannon Wilcox, best known as a character actor who appeared in 1984’s Songwriter alongside Willie Nelson, as well as in NCIS and Dallas, passed away at 80 years old.

After making her onscreen debut on the action series Starsky and Hutch in 1976, she later appeared in guest roles on several series from the late ’70s to ’80s, including sitcoms Sirota’s Court, Dog and Cat, Hawaii Five-O, Hart to Hart, Cagney & Lacey, Magnum, P.I., Remington Steele and Buck James.

Wilcox also had several small roles in myriad films, like 1995's Seven with Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, The Border, Criminal Passion, Ready or Not, and Disney's 2001 movie The Princess Diaries, which starred Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway.

Jimmy Buffett IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Jimmy Buffett

Dec. 25, 1946 — Sept. 1, 2023

Jimmy Buffett, the singer, songwriter, author, entrepreneur and icon of relaxed island-inspired life, has died. He was 76.

The "Margaritaville" singer built a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, retirement communities, books, recipes and even grocery store staples. At the time of his death, Buffett was estimated to be worth $1 billion.

Gayle Hunnicutt IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Gayle Hunnicutt

Feb. 6, 1943 — Aug. 31, 2023

Actress, model and writer Gayle Hunnicutt passed away at the age of 80.

While she began her career as a model, she found success in Hollywood staring in films such as Marlowe (1969), The Legend of Hell House (1973) and Target (1985). She also starred on TV shows such as The Beverly Hillbillies, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dallas where she played Vanessa Beaumont.

Hunnicutt also penned two non-fiction books, one on motherhood and one containing the letters her parents sent to one another during World War II.

Robert Klane Michael Ochs Archives&solGetty Images

Robert Klane

Oct. 17, 1941 — Aug. 29, 2023

American screenwriter and director, Robert Klane, who was most well known for penning Weekend at Bernie's (1989) passed away at age 81.

Known for his comedic sensibilities and acerbic wit, Klane wrote the screenplays for films like Where's Poppa? (1970), The Man with One Red Shoe (1985) and National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985). He was also nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award.

As a director he worked on films like Thank God It's Friday (1978) and Weekend at Bernie's II (1993).

Bob Barker IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Bob Barker

Dec. 12, 2023 — Aug. 26, 2023

The television industry has lost a legend. Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker passed away at 99 years old.

Barker, who retired from his longtime stint on The Price Is Right over 15 years ago, had a 50-year career on television. Not only did he host the CBS game show between 1972 and 2007, he served as host of Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975.

Over the course of his impressive career, Barker earned 14 Daytime Emmy awards.

Arleen Sorkin IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Arleen Sorkin

Oct. 14, 1955 — Aug. 24, 2023

Arleen Sorkin has died. She was 67 years old.

Sorkin was best known as the original voice of and inspiration behind the fictional DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

Sorkin was also cast in the role of Calliope Jones on the NBC hit soap opera Days of Our Lives. She played the character as a regular for a six years. Other acting credits include Duet (1987-1989), Open House (1989), Fraiser (2004), Gotham Girls (2000-2002), among many more. Sorkin later wrote and produced How to Marry a Billionaire (2011) and Fired Up (1997-1998).

Bernie Marsden IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Bernie Marsden

May 7, 1951 — Aug. 24, 2023

Bernie Marsden, who was one of Whitesnake's original guitarists, has died. He was 72.

Before joining Whitesnake, Marsden was in bands UFO and Paice Ashton Lord. In Whiteshake, Marsden co-wrote hits like "Here I Go Again" and "Fool for Your Loving."

Besides his various bands, Marsden released multiple solo albums. His final solo work was his "Inspirations" series, which featured three albums: Kings, Chess, and Trios.

Bray Wyatt IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Bray Wyatt

May 23, 1987 — Aug. 24, 2023

WWE star Bray Wyatt whose real name was Windham Rotunda has died. He was 36 years old.

Wyatt first joined the WWE's main roster in 2010, using the moniker Husky Harris. He left in 2011, only later to rejoin the lineup in 2013, this time under the stage name Bray Wyatt.

For those unfamiliar with Wyatt, the wrestler, who was a three-time world champion in the WWE, came from a wrestling family, including Hall of Famer father, the aforementioned Mike Rotunda, and grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan.

Hersha Parady NBC&solGetty Images

Hersha Parady

May 25, 1945 — Aug. 23, 2023

Hersha Parady, known for her role as schoolteacher Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie, has died. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, confirmed the actress passed at his home in Norfolk, Virginia. Leading up to her death, she had been dealing with the effects of a malignant brain tumor.

Terry Funk IMAGN

Terry Funk

June 30, 1944 — Aug. 23, 2023

Terry Funk, iconic Hall of Fame wrestler, has died. He was 79.

In 1985, Funk made his debut in the WWE—then known as the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). For his televised debut on Championship Wrestling, Funk beat Aldo Marino. He took another hiatus from pro wrestling in 1986, returning in 1989 to face off against NWA World Champion Ric Flair, who became one of his most famous foes in the ring.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the WCW Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

Ron Cephas Jones IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Ron Cephas Jones

Jan. 8 1957 — Aug. 19, 2023

Ron Cephas Jones, the Emmy-winning actor who portrayed William Hill in the NBC hit This Is Us, has died. He was 66.

His death was confirmed in a statement his representative shared with People on Saturday, Aug. 19, which began: "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

He got his first screen credit in the mid-1990s, racking up roles in films like He Got Game, Little Senegal, Half Nelson, and Across The Universe, alongside guest appearances in major TV series like Law & Order, NYPD Blue, and more.

Nancy Frangione IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Nancy Frangione

July 10, 1953 — Aug. 18, 2023

Soap opera actress Nancy Frangione, who was most well-known for her performance in Another World, has passed away. She was 70.

Frangione debuted as a soap opera actress in 1977 as Tara Martin on All My Children. She had a short run in this role, but soon after, she nabbed the part of Cecile DePoulignac in Another World, which she portrayed for many years.

Jerry Moss IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Jerry Moss

May 8, 1935 — Aug. 16, 2023

Jerry Moss, an American recording executive and media mogul, passed away at age 88.

Moss is most well known for founding A&M Records along with Herb Alpert. During his time at A&M, the label signed acts such as the Carpenters, Quincy Jones, Liza Minnelli, Cat Stevens, Carole King, Cheech & Chong and the Sex Pistols.

Moss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and reportedly sold A&M in 1989 for $500 million.

Chris Peluso

July 1, 1983 — Aug. 15, 2023

Chis Peluso, a stage actor who performed in Mamma Mia!, Wicked, and several other other Broadway shows, has sadly died. He was just 40 years old.

The late actor had an impressive portfolio of work on a variety of Broadway stages, including his role as an understudy for The Balladeer in the 2004 revival of Assassins. He also covered both Louis and Nicolas in Elton John's Lestat, as well as all three leading male roles in Beautiful The Carole King Musical: Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Don Kirshner.

Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff

July 12, 1973 — Aug. 13, 2023

Melvin "Magoo" Barcliff, best known as half the duo Timbaland & Magoo, along with Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley passed away at the age of 50.

Timbaland & Magoo formed in 1989 and released music up until 2003 including three albums, Welcome to Our World, Indecent Proposal and Under Construction, Part II. Their best known song is "Up Jumps da Boogie" which also featured Missy Elliott and Aaliyah.

While Magoo did not enjoy the fame that his counterpart did as a solo act, their music was re-released in 2021, prior to Magoo's death.

Clarence Avant IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Clarence Avant

Feb. 25, 1931 — Aug. 13, 2023

American music executive, film producer and "The Black Godfather" of the entertainment industry, Clarence Avant passed away at age 92.

A talent manager for acts like Little Willie John and Jimmy Smith, the creator of several record labels, and the owner of the first African-American owned FM radio station in Los Angeles, Avant constantly advocated for equitable treatment and compensation for Black artists. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 for his efforts.

He also briefly appeared in the film The Color Purple, and produced several films.

Darren Kent

March 30, 1987 — Aug. 11, 2023

English character actor Darren Kent, who had roles in Game of Thrones, Dungeons & Dragons, and EastEnders, has died. He was 36.

His death was confirmed by the actor's agency Carey Dodd Associates in a tweet shared on Aug. 15. It reads, "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️."

Kent started his acting career in 2004, with an uncredited role in Shameless. He had over 40 credits in TV shows and films.

Robbie Robertson IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Robbie Robertson

July 5, 1943 — Aug. 9, 2023

Robbie Robertson, the founding guitarist of The Band, has died. He was 80.

Besides his work with The Band, which released ten studio albums, Robertson had a solo career. He released his debut self-titled solo LP in 1986 under Geffen Records and went on to make five more, with his final solo release being Sinematic in 2019.

Robertson also found a successful career as a film music producer, working on various of Scorsese's films, including Raging Bull, Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. His final work was as composer for the aforementioned film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Shelley Smith MediaPunch&solGetty Images

Shelley Smith

Oct. 25, 1952 — Aug. 8, 2023

Shelley Smith has died. She was 70 years old.

Smith died at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, after going into cardiac arrest days prior, according to statements made by her husband Michael Maguire.

Smith first rose to fame as a model in the 1970s, appearing on the covers of Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Mademoiselle and Glamour magazines.

She later expanded her career to TV with a debut role on The Associates alongside Martin Short, Wilfrid Hyde-White and Alley Mills from 1979 'til the show's end in 1980. Smith went on to star in the NBC military series For Love and Honor and made numerous guest appearances on TV hits including Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Diff’rent Strokes and Murder She Wrote. She even appeared on a few game shows, like Super Password, Body Language and Dick Clark’s 10,000 Pyramid.

Sixto Rodriguez IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Sixto Rodriguez

July 10, 1942 — Aug. 8, 1923

American musician and the subject of documentary Searching for Sugar Man (2012), Sixto Rodriguez (pronounced "Seez-too") passed away at the age of 81.

The folk-rock musician initially received little success in the United States, but became a massive hit in South Africa, unbeknownst to him. After rumors of his death began to circulate in South Africa, two documentarians tracked him down as a part of the Academy Award-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man.

After the documentary's success, Rodriguez's success rebounded and his albums Cold Fact and Coming from Reality were re-released.

DJ Casper Raymond Boyd&solGetty Images

DJ Casper

May 31, 1965 — Aug. 7, 2023

DJ Casper, the hitmaker responsible for the hit sensation, "Cha Cha Slide," has died. He was 58 years old.

The music artist passed away with loved ones by his side, after a seven-year battle with cancer, according to his wife, Kim.

“Casper Slide Pt. 2,” quickly gained radio play, and after being grabbed by Chicago’s M.O.B. Records, it was catapulted to ultimate fame, becoming an International sensation. In 2004, the tune reached No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart, as well as Scotland and Ireland Dance charts.

William Friedkin IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

William Friedkin

Aug. 25, 1935 — Aug. 7, 2023

Hollywood and horror fans everywhere are mourning the loss of William Friedkin, who passed away at the age of 87.

In honor of the acclaimed director of hits like The Exorcist and The French Connection, Linda Blair, who played Regan in the horror classic, said, "He changed my life forever."

Along with The Exorcist and The French Connection, Friedkin also directed To Live and Die in L.A., the 1997 TV movie 12 Angry Men starring Jack Lemmon, 2011's Killer Joe, and more.

Mark Margolis IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Mark Margolis

Nov. 26, 1939 — Aug. 3, 2023

Mark Margolis, the Emmy-nominated actor with notable performances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died. He was 83.

Margolis—who was known for his portrayal of menacing drug runner Hector Salamanca on both AMC series—died after battling a short illness, his son Morgan Margolis confirmed.

Margolis was a prolific actor who got his start on the soap opera Guiding Light back in the '50s. Additionally, Margolis was known for performances in films such as Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), The Fountain (2006), The Wrestler (2008), Black Swan (2010), Noah (2014).

Angus Cloud IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Angus Cloud

1997/1998 — July 31, 2023

Hollywood has lost one of its rising stars. Angus Cloud, known for his role of Fezco on HBO's Euphoria, has died. He was 25 years old.

Nearly two months after Angus Cloud's passing, a cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose.

Euphoria wasn't Cloud's only acting credit, as he also appeared in the 2021 film North Hollywood and the 2023 film The Line.

Paul Reubens IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Paul Reubens

Aug. 27, 1952 — July 30, 2023

Actor Paul Reubens, who is most well-known for his character Pee-wee Herman in Pee-wee's Playhouse and a number of films, passed away. He was 70.

The official Pee-wee Herman Instagram account shared the sad news, announcing that Reubens died after battling cancer for years.

In 2010, he made a long-awaited return to playing Herman, starring in The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway before co-writing and starring in the movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday released on Netflix in 2011. Most recently, he appeared in television shows like The Blacklist, Gotham, Mosaic, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Sinead O'Connor IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Sinead O'Connor

Dec. 8, 1966 — July 26, 2023

Sinéad O'Connor, the acclaimed "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer with over 10 studio albums under her belt, has died. She was 56.

The news was reported by The Irish Times on Wednesday, July 26, though no details of the exact circumstances surrounding her death have been revealed.

O'Connor made headlines back in 1992 after a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she famously tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II as a commentary on the widespread sexual abuse of children plaguing the Catholic Church.

Bo Goldman Jim Smeal&solGetty Images

Bo Goldman

Sept. 10, 1932 — July 25, 2023

Bo Goldman, the famed screenwriter of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and two-time Oscar winner passed away at 90 years old.

Besides Cuckoo, Goldman wrote other notable films, including Melvin & Howard, Swing Shift, The Flamingo Kid, Dick Tracy, Scent of a Woman, Meet Joe Black, and The Perfect Storm.

Inga Swenson Walt Disney Television Photo Archives&solGetty Images

Inga Swenson

Dec. 29, 1932 — July 23, 2023

Inga Swenson, known for her role on the '80s sitcom Benson, has died. She was 90 years old.

Swenson started acting on screen in 1957, but is perhaps most famous for her role as German cook Gretchen Kraus on Benson, a spin-off of the series Soap.

A trained soprano, she also racked up two Tony nominations for Best Actress in a Musical for her Broadway roles as Lizzie Curry in 110 in the Shade and Irene Adler in Baker Street. You may also recognize her as Helen Keller's mother in 1962's The Miracle Worker.

Pamela Blair Walt Disney Television Photo Archives&solGetty Images

Pamela Blair

Dec. 5, 1949 — July 23, 2023

Pamela Blair, known for her roles in All My Children, as well as starring in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line, died at 73 years old.

Blair's career began on Broadway in productions such as Neil Simon's Promises, Promises and Of Mice and Men as Curly's wife—the show's only female role—in 1974. She later transitioned into television and film, making appearances on Ryan's Hope, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Cosby Show and 21 Grams.

Throughout her career, the actress was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and a Daytime Emmy.

Lelia Goldoni IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Lelia Goldoni

Oct. 1, 1936 — July 22, 2023

Actress and star of John Cassavete's Shadows (1959), Lelia Goldoni passed away at the age of 86.

Goldoni, who received two BAFTA Award nominations for Shadows and Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), also starred in the films Hysteria (1965), The Italian Job (1969) and The Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978).

Her final film performance was in the 2012 horror film The Devil Inside.

Tony Bennett IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Tony Bennett

Aug. 3, 1926 — July 21, 2023

The music industry is in mourning. Legendary singer Tony Bennett, who is best known for his performances of "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and "Fly Me To The Moon," passed away at the age of 96, just two weeks before his birthday.

Bennett's death came seven years after the jazz crooner's Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. Bennett officially retired from performing in Aug. 2021, after two performances at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. He was joined on stage by frequent collaborator Lady Gaga.

Prior to his passing, Bennett notably nabbed 20 Grammy award wins, including a lifetime achievement award, with 41 nominations total.

Linda Haynes IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Linda Haynes

Nov. 4, 1947 — July 17, 2023

Rolling Thunder (1977) actor Linda Haynes passed away at the age of 75.

Haynes appeared in multiple films in the '70s and '80s before retiring and becoming a legal secretary. Her works include Coffy (1973), The Nickel Ride (1974), Human Experiments (1979) and Brubaker (1980).

Her work resurfaced in 2014 when Tom Graves discovered her and wrote the profile "Blonde Shadow: The Brief Career and Mysterious Disappearance of Actress Linda Haynes."

Jane Birkin IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Jane Birkin

Dec. 14, 1946 — July 16, 2023

Actress, singer and the namesake of Hermès' Birkin Bag, Jane Birkin, has died. She was 76.

Birkin rose to international stardom in the late 1960s, after her romantic relationship with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg became public, and the two released the song "Je t’aime…moi non plus" in 1969. She later went on to star in films, including Death on the Nile (1978) and Evil Under the Sun (1982).

In 1984, French fashion design house Hermès named and designed a handbag exclusively after her, the "Birkin" bag–which has remained one of the brand's most popular luxury handbags to date.

Bill Cunningham Photo by Alli Harvey&solGetty Images&semi inset&colon CESD

Bill Cunningham

Jan. 2, 1927 — July 15, 2023

Before Ryan Gosling brought Ken to life on the big screen, former Hollywood agent William “Bill” Cunningham gave the Mattel doll a voice. Cunningham, the "original voice and crooner" of Barbie's boyfriend for Mattel, died. He was 96.

The late agent sang on different motion picture soundtracks and commercials, and even toured with Judy Garland. His debut album, I’m Always Chasing Rainbows, was financed by Fred Astaire.

Cunningham was the founder of CESD Talent Agency, which is described as "one of the nation’s most prestigious commercial, voice-over, print, digital influencer, theatrical/TV-film and young performer talent agencies and a dominant force in our industry."

Nick Benedict Ron Galella&solGetty Images

Nick Benedict

July 14, 1946 — July 14, 2023

Soap star Nick Benedict, who was perhaps most known for his work on Days of Our Lives, with brief stints on All My Children and The Young and the Restless, too, died at 77.

The news broke thanks to a simple Facebook post from Jake’s Steakhouse in Tehachapi, California, where the late actor's wife, Ginger Benedict, is a bartender. He was previously admitted to hospice care, paralyzed from the neck down.

Josephine Chaplin IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Josephine Chaplin

March 28, 1949 — July 13, 2023

Josephine Chaplin, daughter of Charlie Chaplin and his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill, passed away at 74.

Josephine followed in the footsteps of her legendary father, starting her career as a child in the opening scene of one of Charlie's final films, Limelight—which also featured four of her ten siblings. She also appeared in his last project, A Countess from Hong Kong, with two of her sisters: Geraldine and Victoria.

She appeared mostly in French films throughout her career, spending her life in Paris. She also managed the Chaplin office for years on behalf of her whole family.

Carlin Glynn Bettmann&solGetty Images

Carlin Glynn

Feb. 19, 1940 — July 13, 2023

Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is mourning the loss of her famous mother, Sixteen Candles actress Carlin Glynn.

"On Thursday, July 13th, my mother, Carlin Glynn Masterson, passed away," Masterson penned alongside a series of photos of Glynn, who famously won a Tony Award for her work in the Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. "I was with her. I will always be grateful for those last moments, no matter how hard."

As Masterson mentioned in her tribute, Glynn died after a battle with dementia and cancer. "She was the most graceful clumsy person you would ever meet. Strong, smart, silly, intuitive, kind, generous, passionate and a deep listener," Masterson further shared.

Andrea Evans IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Andrea Evans

June 18, 1957 — July 9, 2023

TV actress Andrea Evans has died. She was 66.

The soap opera star died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement shared by casting director Don Carroll.

Following her breakout role as the troublemaking teen Tina Lord on ABC's One Life To Live–for which she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series–she went on to appear in some of the most popular TV soaps in the 1970s and ’80s,

After joining the cast of OLTL, she portrayed Patti Weaver on CBS' The Young and the Restless, as well as Tawny Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful, Rebecca Hotchkiss on NBC’s Passions and Patty Walker on Amazon Prime’s The Bay.

Coco Lee IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Coco Lee

Jan. 17, 1975 — July 5, 2023

Coco Lee has died. She was 48.

The Hong Kong-born actress and singer was probably best known for voicing the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan and for her 2001 Oscars appearance, where she performed "A Love Before Time," a song from the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon movie soundtrack.

According to a statement made by Lee's sisters, Carol and Nancy, the actress died on Wednesday, July 5, three days after she attempted suicide at home.

Alan Arkin IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Alan Arkin

March 26, 1934 — June 29, 2023

Alan Arkin, the Oscar and Tony-winning actor best known for his role in Little Miss Sunshine has died. He was 89 years old.

Arkin starred in many notable films, including Edward Scissorhands, Grosse Pointe Blank, and the 2008 Get Smart remake. In 2006, he received his first Academy Award for his role as grandfather Edwin Hoover in Little Miss Sunshine. He also received an Academy Award-nomination for his role in Argo as fictional movie producer Lester Siegel.

His sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony confirmed the news in a joint statement, via Variety: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Sue Johanson Kevin Winter&solNBCUniversal&solGetty Images

Sue Johanson

July 29, 1930 — June 28, 2023

Sue Johanson, Canadian sex educator who hosted Sunday Night Sex Show and Talk Sex with Sue Johanson, has died. She was 93.

A representative for the late radio and TV personality confirmed her passing to the CBC, sharing that Johanson passed away at a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ontario, surrounded by her family.

Nicolas Coster IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Nicolas Coster

Dec. 3, 1933 — June 26, 2023

Nicolas Coster, the veteran soap star, who is best known for portraying Lionel Lockridge on NBC’s Santa Barbara, died at the age of 89.

Coster’s daughter, Dinneen Coster, shared the news with the public on Facebook, per Deadline, writing, “There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital.”

The actor had regular roles on popular soaps like Another World, As the World Turns, One Life to Live and All My Children, while also making appearances on primetime television shows such as Wonder Woman, Magnum P.I., T.J. Hooker and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Frederic Forrest IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Frederic Forrest

Dec. 23, 1936 — June 23, 2023

Frederic Forrest—who was nominated for an Oscar for his work as Huston Dyer in The Rose—died while at home in Santa Monica, Calif. He passed after battling with congestive heart failure.

In addition to his work in The Rose, Forrest was best known for his role as Chef Hicks in Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, which also starred Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen.

Betta St. John Keystone&solGetty Images

Betta St. John

Nov. 26, 1929 — June 23, 2023

Betta St. John, perhaps best known for her roles in the classic Tarzan and the Lost Safari (1957) and Tarzan the Magnificent (1960), has passed away. She was 93.

Her son, TV producer Roger Grant, revealed that the Golden Age actress, who was active in the industry from 1939 to 1965, died of natural causes in her assisted living facility in Brighton, England.

She also starred in the rom-com Dream Wife, alongside Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. Her final film was in 1960, in a horror flick called The City of the Dead, though she did appear on a small handful of television episodes until 1965.

Sheldon Harnick IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Sheldon Harnick

April 30, 2024 — June 23, 2023

Pulitzer Prize and three-time Tony Award winning lyricist and songwriter Sheldon Harnick passed away at 99 years of age.

The Broadway legend is best known for his collaborations with composer Jerry Block. Their musicals include Fiorello!, Fiddler on the Roof, The Apple Tree and She Loves Me.

He later worked with Norton Juster for the musical version of The Phantom Tollbooth and most recently contributed a new song to the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Paxton Whitehead IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Paxton Whitehead

Oct. 17, 1937 — June 16, 2023

English actor Paxton Whitehead, Tony Award nominee and prolific TV character actor with roles in Friends and Mad About You, has died. He was 85 years old.

His son, Charles Whitehead, confirmed the news, revealing that the actor died from complications resulting from a fall.

He starred in the 1980 Broadway production of Camelot as Pellinore, which earned him a Tony nomination. He's most recognized by American audiences for his guest roles in various hit '80s and '90s TV shows, including Frasier, Law & Order, Ellen, Magnum P.I.,The West Wing, The Drew Carey Show, 3rd Rock From the Sun, and Murder, She Wrote.

Glenda Jackson IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Glenda Jackson

May 9, 1936 — June 15, 2023

The world has lost a film and stage legend. Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson has died. She was 87.

Her agent Lionel Larner confirmed the news to CNN, sharing, "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, 87, died peacefully at her home in London this morning after a short illness with her family by her side."

In addition to her two Oscars and Tony, Jackson famously nabbed two Primetime Emmys for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth R.

Cormac McCarthy IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Cormac McCarthy

July 20, 1933 — June 13, 2023

Cormac McCarthy, an award-winning novelist known for a slew of successful movie adaptations from his acclaimed literary work, has died. He was 89.

McCarthy was the mastermind behind a renowned portfolio of novels, including No Country for Old Men, All The Pretty Horses and The Road, the latter of which earned him a Pulitzer Prize in 2007.

The news of his death was announced by his publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, who wrote in a social media statement, "Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico."

John Romita Sr. Marc Stamas&solGetty Images

John Romita Sr.

Jan. 24. 1930 — June 12, 2023

Prolific comic book artist John Romita Sr. passed away at the age of 93.

An illustrator for both DC and Marvel Comics over the course of his career, Romita worked on series including The Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, Daredevil and The Fantastic Four.

Romita is also credited for co-creating iconic characters including Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane Watson, the Punisher, X-Men's Wolverine and Luke Cage. He was inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Iron Sheik Kevin Mazur&solGetty Images

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri aka The Iron Sheik

March 15, 1942 — June 7, 2023

The Iron Sheik—whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri—passed away at age 81.

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling," a statement on his Twitter account read.

The WWE Hall of Famer took on many wrestling greats in his time, like rivals Hulk Hogan and Bob Backlund.

Pat Cooper IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Pat Cooper

July 31, 1929 — June 6, 2023

Actor and "Comedian of Outrage," Pat Cooper passed away at the age of 93.

Cooper was primarily know for his comedic style that involved a short temper and angry outbursts. He frequently appeared at roasts and on radio shows such as The Howard Stern Show and Imus in the Morning.

Earlier in his career, he performed at top nightclubs and opened for entertainers such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Ella Fitzgerald. He also appeared in the film Analyze This (1999).

Anna Shay IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Anna Shay

Jan. 30, 1961 — June 1, 2023

On June 5, the family of Bling Empire star Anna Shay confirmed that the reality TV personality passed away following a stroke. She was 62.

Shay, the wealthy daughter of Edward Shay, the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, became a household name by being an original cast member of the aforementioned Netflix docuseries.

Mike Batayeh

Dec. 27, 1970 — June 1, 2023

Mike Batayeh, comedian and actor on Breaking Bad, has passed away. He was 52 years old.

Batayeh's family confirmed the news, revealing that the comedian died of a heart attack in his sleep while home in Michigan. The death was sudden, according to his sister Diane, as it's said the actor didn't have any known heart issues.

In addition to his three-episode arc as Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad, Batayeh popped up on several hit TV programs, including Disney Channel's Jessie, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CBS' JAG, and Fox's The Bernie Mac Show, among others.

Cythia Weil Rodin Eckenroth&solGetty Images

Cynthia Weil

Oct. 18, 1940 — June 1, 2023

Prolific songwriter, Cynthia Weil passed away this year at the age of 82.

Weil was most well known for writing music along with her husband Barry Mann and the pair were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Weil and Mann won multiple Grammy Awards including one for "Somewhere Out There" from the movie An American Tail (1988), for which they were also nominated for an Oscar. Other hits include "On Broadway," "We Gotta Get Out of This Place" and "Uptown."

George Maharis IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

George Maharis

Sept. 1, 1928 — May 24, 2023

Emmy Award-winning actor George Maharis, best known for his portrayal of Buz Murdock in the TV show Route 66 passed away at the age of 94.

Maharis, who was also a pop music artist, Broadway actor, visual artist, and reluctant LGBTQ+ icon starred in films like Sylvia (1965), The Happening (1967) and The Desperados (1969). He also appeared in TV shows like The Most Deadly Game, Fantasy Island and Murder, She Wrote.

Maharis was one of the first celebrities to pose nude in Playgirl magazine and was arrested on "sex perversion" charges in 1974 for cruising with other gay men.

Tina Turner IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Tina Turner

Nov. 26, 1939 — May 24, 2023

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ’n Roll, known for her powerhouse vocals, passed away in her home of Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83.

Turner began her decades of fame in the late '60s with her then-husband, Ike Turner, in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue duo. She later left Ike due to abuse, making a massive solo comeback in the '80s with hit singles like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” "The Best," and “Private Dancer.”

Ultimately, she sold over 180 million albums and netted 12 Grammy Awards.

Ray Stevenson IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Ray Stevenson

May 25, 1964 — May 21, 2023

Ray Stevenson, the British actor, who starred in films like RRR, Thor, and Divergent, died at age 58.

Stevenson was in the middle of shooting his latest film, Cassino in Ischia when he "suffered an illness that required hospitalization."

The actor began his career on TV shows in the early 1990s before making his big break with his first major film role as Dagonet in King Arthur. In 2008, Stevenson was cast in the Marvel film Punisher: War Zone, where he portrayed the titular role of Frank Castle. He's also known for playing Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise along with starring in the Divergent series as Marcus Eaton.

Martin Amis IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Martin Amis

Aug. 25, 1949 — May 19, 2023

British author Martin Amis has died. He was 73 years old.

His wife and fellow writer Isabel Fonseca confirmed to The New York Times that Amis died of esophageal cancer.

He published 15 novels in total, as well as writing nonfiction work. His most acclaimed novels are Money, London Fields, and The Information. Money was adapted into a BBC series in 2010. The adaptation of his novel The Zone of Interest was released in 2023.

Andy Rourke Pete Still&solGetty Images

Andy Rourke

Jan. 17, 1964 — May 19, 2023

Andy Rourke, who was The Smiths' bassist and played with acts like The Pretenders and Sinéad O'Connor, has died of cancer. He was 59.

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke went on to play with O'Connor, appearing on her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. He also appeared on various of Morrissey's solo songs, including "November Spawned a Monster" and "Piccadilly Palare."

Jim Brown IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Jim Brown

Feb. 17, 1936 — May 18, 2023

Famed NFL running back and civil rights activist, Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87.

During his sports career, Brown was recognized as one of the greatest players in NFL history, playing for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965, winning one NFL championship and being awarded Most Valuable Player three times. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

In addition to playing football, Brown was also an actor in over 50 projects and an outspoken civil rights activist. He was recently dramatized in the film One Night in Miami where he was played by Aldis Hodge.

Sharon Farrell IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Sharon Farrell

Dec. 24, 1940 — May 15, 2023

Sharon Farrell has died. She was 82 years old.

Recognized for her talents on both the big and small screens, Farrell is best known for her portrayal of Det. Lori Wilson on the final season of CBS’ Hawaii Five-O from 1979-1980, her performance as Florence Webster, mother of Tricia Cast’s Nina Webster, on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 1991-97 and the ex-wife of Chuck Norris’ Texas Ranger in the 1983 western Lone Wolf McQuade.

Farrell's credits also include A Lovely Way to Die (1968), It’s Alive (1974), The Stunt Man (1980), and Can’t Buy Me Love (1987), among many others.

Barry Newman IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Barry Newman

Nov. 7, 1930 — May 11, 2023

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-nominated actor Barry Newman passed away at the age of 92.

Foster was primarily known for his TV work on shows such as Vanishing Point, Petrocelli and Fatal Vision.

He also appeared on Broadway and in films such as The Lawyer (1970), City on Fire (1979) and The Limey (1999).

Kenneth Anger Fairfax Media Archives&solGetty Images

Kenneth Anger

Feb. 3, 1927 — May 11, 2023

Kenneth Anger, an acclaimed experimental short film maker, actor, artist and author passed away at the age of 96.

Anger has been called "one of America's first openly gay filmmakers" and produced work that merged surrealism with homoeroticism within the medium of short film.

He has been cited as influential by filmmakers like David Lynch and , with his most prominent works including Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome (1954) and Lucifer Rising (1972).

Jacklyn Zeman IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Jacklyn Zeman

March 6, 1953 — May 9, 2023

Jacklyn Zeman the actress, died at age 70, after a short battle with cancer, per info provided by her family.

For her work on General Hospital—which she joined in 1977 and went on to appear in over 800 episodes—Zeman received four Daytime Emmy nominations. She was also nominated for the award for her work in The Bay.

Zeman had several other acting credits on her resume, including One Life to Live, National Lampoon's Class Reunion and Jury Duty: The Comedy, among many more titles.

EIleen Saki CBS

Eileen Saki

Nov. 18, 1943 — May 1, 2023

Japanese-American actor Minako Borgen, better known by her stage name Eileen Saki, passed away at the age of 79 from pancreatic cancer.

Saki is most well known for playing Rosie on M*A*S*H but also appeared in several films including Splash (1984).

Gordon Lightfoot IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Gordon Lightfoot

Nov. 17, 1938 — May 1, 2023

Iconic singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died at age 84.

After attending Westlake College of Music in Los Angeles, he worked with local folk musicians, performing in small clubs with the likes of Leonard Cohen, Neil Diamond and Joni Mitchell.

Lightfoot was a prolific performer and writer, breaking out in Canada in the 1960s. He achieved international acclaim when fellow Canadians Ian & Sylvia, his personal friends, released versions of his songs “Early Morning Rain” and “For Lovin’ Me.”

Jock Zonfrillo Brendon Thorne&solGetty Images

Barry "Jock" Zonfrillo

Aug. 4, 1976 — April 30, 2023

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away at the age of 46 of natural causes.

Along with his role as a judge on MasterChef Australia, Zonfrillo had a thriving and successful career as a chef, working in restaurants all over the world.

Jerry Springer IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Jerry Springer

Feb. 13, 1944 — April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer, of The Jerry Springer Show fame, has passed away.

Springer died at his Chicago home at the age of 79, according to WLWT5, which serves the Cincinnati, Ohio, area where Springer was once mayor.

In 1991, the show that would make him a household name debuted, running until 2018. He had one more brief run on television his with courtroom show Judge Jerry, which ran for three seasons, and a stint on The Masked Singer as the beetle.

Harry Belafonte IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Harry Belafonte

March 1, 1927 — April 25, 2023

Harry Belafonte, activist and groundbreaking singer who popularized Calypso music, has died. He was 96. He passed away at his Upper West Side home in New York City of congestive heart failure.

Belafonte's breakthrough album, Calypso topped the Billboard album chart, remaining there for 31 weeks. Through his hits, Belafonte popularized calypso music in the US, earning the moniker "Calypso King."

Frustrated with the lack of roles offered to Black actors, he decided to start his own production company, HarBel Productions. Under HarBel, Belafonte starred and produced Odds Against Tomorrow and The World, the Flesh and the Devil. He also received an Emmy in 1959 for his TV special Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte, making history as the first Jamaican American to be honored with the award.

Ginny Newhart IMAGO&solZUMA Wire

Ginny Newhart

Dec. 9, 1940 — April 23, 2023

Bob Newhart is mourning his soulmate.

The legendary comedian took to Twitter and shared a statement on behalf of himself and his family, confirming that wife Ginnie Quinn Newhart had passed away. She was 82.

The pair married in January 1963, with January 2023 marking their 60th wedding anniversary. The Newhart matriarch is survived by her husband, four children—Rob, Tim, Jennifer and Courtney—and their 10 grandchildren.

Len Goodman Christopher Willard&solGetty Images

Len Goodman

April 22, 1944 — April 22, 2023

Len Goodman, longtime judge on Strictly Come Dancing and its American counterpart Dancing with the Stars, died April 22 of bone cancer at the age of 78.

Prior to his work as a loveable stickler for the rules on both dancing franchises, Goodman was himself a professional ballroom dancer as well as coach.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli wrote on Instagram: "Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away. I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together."

Barry Humphries Don Arnold&solGetty Images

Barry Humphries

Feb. 17, 1934 — April 22, 2023

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian best known for his characters Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, passed away on April 22 of complications from hip surgery. He was 89 years old.

The legendary comic was influential across numerous forms of media during his decades-long career. As a comedian, actor, satirist, writer, drag queen, he became an international star, winning numerous awards including an honorary Tony in 2000.

Moon Bin JUNG YEON-JE&solGetty Images

Moon Bin

Jan. 26, 1998 — April 19, 2023

Moon Bin, a South Korean K-pop star, actor, and model died on April 19 at the age of 25 by suicide.

A popular figure and fashion icon, he was most well known for being a member of the hit group Astro. Only a day before his death, he'd announced an upcoming performance with fellow Astro member Sanha.

Mary Quant Keystone&solGetty Images

Mary Quant

Feb. 11, 1930 — April 13, 2023

Dame Mary Quant, the British fashion designer lauded for popularizing the miniskirt and hotpants, died on April 13, at the age of 93.

The fashion icon became influential during the rise of the 1960s London Mod culture, and was made a Dame in 1966. Her designs are featured in numerous museums and many future fashion designers listed her work as inspirational.

ELizabeth Hubbard Thos Robinson&solGetty Images

Elizabeth Hubbard

Dec. 22, 1933 — April 8, 2023

Elizabeth Hubbard, the actor and soap opera star died of cancer on April 8, 2023. She was 89.

The Daytime Emmy winner was most well known for playing Lucinda Walsh, on As the World Turns, a role she played from 1984 to 2010, and for which she received multiple Emmy nominations. She also appeared in Ordinary People and the YouTube soap opera Anacostia.

Michael Lerner Scott Gries&solGetty Images

Michael Lerner

June 22, 1941 — April 8, 2023

Michael Lerner, a prolific character actor known for roles in Barton Fink, Godzilla, and Elf died on April 8, 2023 of complications from a brain seizure. He was 81-years-old.

The Oscar-nominated actor also appeared in dozens of television shows including Glee, The Good Wife, Entourage, Hill Street Blues, and Wonder Woman.

"I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time," his nephew Sam Lerner wrote on Instagram. "RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

Paul Cattermole

March 7, 1977 — April 6, 2023

Paul Cattermole, a member of the British pop group S Club 7, died April 6 in his home in Dorset, U.K. He was 46 years old and no cause of death was given.

The news came just weeks after the "S Club Party" band had announced a comeback tour slated for this fall.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," the band stated in a Twitter post. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

Brian Gillis Fryderyk Gabowicz&solGetty Images

Brian Gillis

Jan. 19, 1976 – March 29, 2023

Brian "Brizz" Gillis, one of LFO's founding members, died March 29, 2023. He was 47. No cause of death was given.

His bandmate Brad Fischetti broke the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, paying tribute to his late friend.

"The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian 'Brizz' Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss," he wrote.

Cybill Shepherd with director Peter Werner on the set of Moonlighting. ABC Photo Archives&solGetty Images

Peter Werner

Jan. 17, 1947 – March 21, 2023

Peter Werner, award-winning director of episodes of several popular television shows, died unexpectedly on March 21, 2023. He was 76.

According to Deadline, he died of cardiac complications after suffering a torn aorta. It's unclear if he died at home or in the hospital.

The late director is known for his credits on a variety of series, including Ghost Whisperer, Medium, The Wonder Years, Moonlighting, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, and plenty of others. Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Emmy awards and three Directors Guild of America Awards. He won the Oscar for Best Short Film in 1977 for In the Region of Ice, a student film from his time at the American Film Institute.

Gunter Nezhoda Gunter Nezhoda Facebook

Gunter Nezhoda

1956 – March 21, 2023

Storage Wars star Gunter Nezhoda died just six months after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He was 67.



Fellow Storage Wars star and son, Rene Nezhoda told TMZ that his father passed away in his sleep in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gunter's youngest son, Ricky, was by his side when he died.

Rene told the outlet that Gunter was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2022 and the chemotherapy caused holes in his lungs. Gunter had recently flown to Utah for emergency surgery, but doctors determined there was not much else that could be done.

Paul Grant Facebook

Paul Grant

Feb. 3, 1967 – March 20, 2023

Paul Grant, an actor best known for his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter, died after collapsing at Kings Cross Station in London. He was 56.

According to reports, Grant was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious at the train station and was declared brain dead. His family made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Sunday, March 19.

In a statement to The Sun, his daughter Sophie, 28, said, "I'm devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone's face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father, and grandad."

Lance Reddick Vivien Killilea&solGetty Images

Lance Reddick

June 7, 1962 – March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick, an actor best known for his roles on The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60.

According to TMZ, police confirmed Reddick's body was found at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, March 17. His cause of death has not been released, but sources told the publication that the death appears to be of natural causes.

Bobby Caldwell Photo by Ethan Miller&solBET&solGetty Images for BET

Bobby Caldwell

August 15, 1951 – March 14, 2023

Singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell, best known for 1978 soul ballad "What You Won't Do For Love," died March 14, 2023 after dealing with a long illness. He was 71.

The jazz crooner passed away at his home in New Jersey, his wife Mary Caldwell confirmed on Twitter.

"I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years," she wrote. "Rest with God, my love."

Robert Blake Mike FANOUS&solGetty Images

Robert Blake

Sept. 18, 1933 – March 9, 2023

Robert Blake, the actor long suspected but ultimately acquitted in the murder of his wife, has died. He was 89.

Known for his role as Perry in the 1967 adaptation of Truman Capote's In Cold Blood, Blake's career came to an end when his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was shot outside a Studio City restaurant on May 4, 2001, and Blake was charged with her murder–along with solicitation of murder, conspiracy, and special circumstances of lying in wait. He was ultimately acquitted but his career never recovered.

Tom Sizemore Jeff Vespa&solWireImage

Tom Sizemore

Nov. 29, 1961 – March 3, 2023

Tom Sizemore, the actor best known for playing Sgt. Mike Horvath in the 1998 Steven Spielberg war masterpiece Saving Private Ryan., died March 3, 2023, after suffering a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke in mid-February. He was 61.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ("Tom Sizemore") aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," Lago shared with People.

Sizemore's brother Paul, as well as his twin sons Jayden and Jagger, 17, were by his side when he died. A "deeply saddened" Paul paid tribute to his brother, noting in a statement, "He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always."

Tom Jackson

Dec. 20, 1959 – March 3, 2023

Tom Jackson, the subject of the very first episode of Netflix's Queer Eye reboot, has died.

His family posted his obituary on March 5, 2023, announcing his passing two days prior, following a battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that originates in the body's glandular tissue—which lines several internal organs and produces substances like mucus or digestive enzymes—and has spread to other areas of the body.

The former Federal Express employee began driving dump trucks in his retirement, which is also when he scored his star turn on the hit series.

Richard Belzer Jemal Countess&solWireImage

Richard Belzer

Aug. 4, 1944 – Feb. 19, 2023

Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Richard Belzer died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. He was 78. Belzer's longtime friend and former Saturday Night Live co-star, Laraine Newman, announced his death. No cause of death was given.

Belzer died peacefully at his home in Bozouls in southwest France. The actor's longtime friend and writer, Bill Scheft, told the outlet, "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were: ‘F*** you, mother****er.'"

The comedian, born August 4, 1944, in Bridgeport, Conn., is survived by his third wife, actress Harlee McBride, whom he married in 1985, and stepdaughters Jessica and Bree.

Barbara Bosson Gary Null&solNBCU Photo Bank&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Barbara Bosson

Nov. 1, 1939 – Feb. 18, 2023

The Emmy-nominated actress best know for portraying Fay Furillo in Hill Street Blues throughout the 1980s died Feb. 18, 2023. She was 83.

Her son, Jesse Bochco, confirmed her death in a statement: She "passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones." No cause of death was given.

Raquel Welch Harry Langdon&solGetty Images

Raquel Welch

Sept. 5, 1940 – Feb. 15, 2023

Raquel Welch, the actress who rose to fame following her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966 but was perhaps best known as a scantily clad sex symbol to generations, died Feb. 15, 2023. She was 82.

Family members confirmed to TMZ that the actress died following a brief illness. No cause of death was released.

The actress quickly rose to fame following her roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. in 1966. The latter found her with few lines and even fewer clothes, with her skimpy deerskin bikini triggering her brand-new status.

She went on to star in other hits, such as The Three Musketeers (1974), which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy. She also earned a nomination for the TV movie Right to Die (1987). She even sang with Cher on an episode of The Cher Show in 1975.

Tom Luddy Victor Boyko&solGetty Images for SPIMF

Tom Luddy

June 4, 1943 – Feb. 13, 2023

The film industry lost another influential figure with the death of film producer Tom Luddy, who passed away on Feb. 13, 2023, at a nursing home in Berkeley, California, where he was staying and being cared for while living with dementia. He was 79.

Luddy's death was confirmed by the Telluride Film Festival, which he co-founded in 1974, as reported by Deadline.

Dave Hollis Tibrina Hobson&solGetty Images

Dave Hollis

Feb. 14, 1975 – Feb. 11, 2023

Dave Hollis, former Disney distribution chief turned self-help author and lifestyle influencer, died Saturday, Feb. 11, at age 47.

No cause of death has yet been reported. Hollis' family said in a statement that he died peacefully at home in Austin and that he'd been recently hospitalized for cardiac issues.

Hollis rose to prominence in 2011 when he began his tenure as theatrical distribution head of Disney, overseeing massive franchises including Marvel Studios' Avengers and Star Wars, as well as the smash animated feature Frozen.

Austin Majors

Nov. 23, 1995 – Feb. 11, 2023

Austin Majors, the former child star on the hit TV series NYPD Blue, died Feb. 11, 2023. He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's website indicated that Majors, born Austin Setmajer, died on Feb. 11. No cause of death was given.

The actor's family confirmed his passing in a statement first shared with TMZ, noting, "[Austin] Was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

Burt Bacharach Getty Images

Burt Bacharach

May 12, 1928 – Feb. 8, 2023

Legendary pop composer Burt Bacharach died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at his Los Angeles home. He was 94. His publicist, Tina Brausam, confirmed he died of natural causes.

He composed over 500 songs during his career, including “Say a Little Prayer,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head,” “Walk on By,” “What The World Needs Now Is Love,” and many more enduring hits.

His talents also extended to movie themes, including “What's New, Pussycat,” “Alfie,” and “The Look of Love.”

Paco Rabanne Stephane Cardinale&solSygma via Getty Images

Paco Rabanne

Feb. 18, 1934 – Feb. 3, 2023

Legendary Spanish-born fashion designer Paco Rabanne—best known for his perfumes line and metal mesh fashion designs—died in his home in Portsall, France, on Feb. 3, 2023. He was 88.

His death was confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which owns his fashion and fragrance brands.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration," an announcement from the official Paco Rabanne account read.

Cindy Williams Brian Gove&solGetty Images

Cindy Williams

August 22, 1947 – Jan. 25, 2023

Actress Cindy Williams, best known for her role in the Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley, has died. She was 75.

Williams' family confirmed her passing on Monday in a statement first shared with The Associated Press released through spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

According to the family's spokeswoman, Williams died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Los Angeles, California, after a brief battle with illness, but no other information regarding her cause of death was immediately available

Manson family member Linda Kasabian, star witness in the Sharon Tate and LaBianca murder trial, at a press conference in Los Angeles on August 19, 1970. Michael Ochs Archives&solGetty Images

Linda Kasabian

June 21, 1949 – Jan. 21, 2023

Linda Kasabian, the prosecution's star witness who helped send Charles Manson and several of his cult members to prison, died Jan. 21, 2023. She was 73. TMZ obtained a copy of her death certificate and confirmed she died in a hospital in Tacoma, Washington. Her body was cremated and a cause of death was revealed.

At the time of her death, she was using the surname to "Chioschios" to protect her identity and dissociate herself from the Manson family.

Gina Lollobrigida is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Feb. 1, 2018. Jean Baptiste Lacroix&solGetty Images

Gina Lollobrigida

July 4, 1927 – Jan. 16, 2023

Award-winning actress and photojournalist Gina Lollobrigida, also known as "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" and the "Mona Lisa of the 20th Century," has died. She was 95.



Lollobrigida passed away in Rome, Italy, according to a statement shared with Reuters. Her grandnephew and the Italian Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, also confirmed the heartbreaking news on Twitter, calling her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture. Incomparable champion, an icon of beauty and versatility, extraordinary woman and professional."

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Julian Sands attends "The Painted Bird" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 03, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Franco Origlia&solGetty Images

Julian Sands

Jan. 4, 1958 — Jan 13, 2023

Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking in Southern California in January 2023, has been confirmed deceased. He was 65.

As months went on, officials continued to orchestrate coordinated searches, but it was civilian hikers who happened upon his remains in the early hours of June 24, in the Mt. Baldy Wilderness Area.

The actor, who moved from England to North Hollywood when his career kicked off, is best known for roles in several '80s classics, including A Room With a View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas, and Warlock.

Lisa Marie Presley Jeffrey Mayer&solWireImage

Lisa Marie Presley

Feb. 1, 1968 – Jan. 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a star in her own right, died Jan. 12, 2023 at age 54. She had been rushed rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California earlier in the day.

The daughter of music royalty had followed in her iconic father's footsteps and pursued a career in music, releasing three albums (To Whom It May Concern, 2003; Now What, 2005; and Storm & Grace, 2012).

The mother of four had been married four times, including high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She is survived by three children.

Charles Kimbrough CBS via Getty Images

Charles Kimbrough

May 23, 1936 – Jan. 11, 2023

Charles Kimbrough, the renowned actor who gained great acclaim for portraying anchorman Jim Dial in Murphy Brown throughout the '80s and '90s, has died. He was 86.

As reported by Deadline, Kimbrough passed away on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. The actor's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed the news. His cause of death was not shared.

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Kimbrough began his career on stage, and in 1971, he was nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for portraying Harry in Stephen Sondheim's Company. He also originated the role of Jules in the Broadway production of Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George in 1984.

Ben Masters Mark Mainz&solGetty Images

Ben Masters

May 6, 1947 – Jan. 11, 2023

Soap star Ben Masters has passed away. He was 75.

A spokesperson for the family of Ben Masters confirmed the soap star's death on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs, California. He had been suffering from complications related to a recent COVID-19 infection, after battling dementia for several years.

Masters was best known for his tenure on the NBC soap, Passions, where he portrayed the antagonistic billionaire Julian Crane from 1999 to 2008. He also appeared in a variety of '70s and '80s household series, including Walker: Texas Ranger, Heartbeat, Barnaby Jones and Noble House.

Next, Remembering the Stars and Legends We Lost In 2022

Jeff Beck Michael Putland&solGetty Images

Jeff Beck

June 24, 1944 – Jan. 10, 2023

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died Jan. 10, 2023 after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to a statement from his family. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the musician's representatives said in a statement shared with ABC. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Adam Rich ABC Photo Archives&solDisney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Adam Rich

Oct. 12, 1968 – Jan. 7, 2023

Adam Rich, the former child star best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, died Jan. 7, 2023 at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Rich was famous for playing the youngest child of the beloved Bradford family on Eight Is Enough, which ran from 1977 to 1981.

Earl Boen CBS via Getty Images

Earl Boen

Aug. 8, 1941 – Jan. 5, 2023

Earl Boen, the actor best known for his role as criminal psychologist Peter Silberman in the Terminator franchise, died Jan. 5, 2023. He was 81.

He reportedly died at his home in Hawaii. A cause of death was not immediately revealed, but it has been reported that he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last fall.

Boen appeared in The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Fred White Rob Verhorst&solRedferns

Fred White

Jan. 13, 1955 – Jan. 1, 2023

Fred White, a drummer for legendary '70s supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire, died Jan. 1, 2023. He was 67.

His older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White, confirmed the news via Instagram on Jan. 2, posting a few photos of his younger brother with the musical act alongside an emotional note.

"Dearest Family Friends and Fans..... Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White. 🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁" he opened in the caption.

Anita Pointer Justin Baker&solFilmMagic

Anita Pointer

Jan. 23, 1948 – Dec. 31, 2022

Grammy-winner singer Anita Pointer, the last living member of The Pointer Sisters died Dec. 31, 2022. She was 74.

The singer-songwriter's publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed her death, sharing that she died at her Beverly Hills home, surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer.

The musical group started off as a duo between June and Bonnie Pointer in the late '60s, with the late Anita and Ruth joining for the release of their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973.

