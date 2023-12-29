Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Sets NBA Record in Win over Trail Blazers

Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has spent the beginning of his rookie season getting accustomed to the NBA, but the 19-year-old already has flashed brilliance many times this year, including Thursday night against the Trail Blazers. The 7’4” forward totaled 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks, a stat line that made league history.

While lifting San Antonio to a 118–105 win at Portland, Wembanyama became the first player to accumulate 30 points and seven blocks in a game while playing fewer than 30 minutes, as the big man played just 24:27 on the night. Although Wembanyama is averaging close to 30 minutes per game this season, he hasn’t surpassed 25 minutes in any of his past three games as he deals with a sore ankle.

Wembanyama scored at least 30 points in a game for the third time this season Thursday, and his seven blocks were one shy of his career best.

San Antonio needed Wembanyama’s star performance, as the Spurs halted a five-game losing streak. It was just San Antonio’s second victory in the past 25 games as the Spurs improved to 5-25 on the year.

Due to a scheduling quirk, the Spurs play at Portland (8–22) again Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.