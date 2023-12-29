OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Sets NBA Record in Win over Trail Blazers

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 3 p.m.

Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has spent the beginning of his rookie season getting accustomed to the NBA, but the 19-year-old already has flashed brilliance many times this year, including Thursday night against the Trail Blazers. The 7’4” forward totaled 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven blocks, a stat line that made league history.

While lifting San Antonio to a 118–105 win at Portland, Wembanyama became the first player to accumulate 30 points and seven blocks in a game while playing fewer than 30 minutes, as the big man played just 24:27 on the night. Although Wembanyama is averaging close to 30 minutes per game this season, he hasn’t surpassed 25 minutes in any of his past three games as he deals with a sore ankle.

Victor Wembanyama also becomes the first player in NBA history to record 30 points and 7 blocks in less than 30 minutes played. https://t.co/kWQwq6Q8Cd pic.twitter.com/QF5aUdOjji

— NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 29, 2023

Wembanyama scored at least 30 points in a game for the third time this season Thursday, and his seven blocks were one shy of his career best.

San Antonio needed Wembanyama’s star performance, as the Spurs halted a five-game losing streak. It was just San Antonio’s second victory in the past 25 games as the Spurs improved to 5-25 on the year.

Due to a scheduling quirk, the Spurs play at Portland (8–22) again Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News