OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Stat Comparison Between Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson Magnifies Epic Salary Discrepancy

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:15 p.m.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is the story of the NFL right now, as he went from couch to gridiron in leading the Browns to the playoffs. Flacco has played in five games this year since signing with Cleveland as a free agent, registering a 4-1 record and stabilizing the quarterback position for the team.

Flacco replaced Deshaun Watson, who was supposed to be the center of the Browns offense but was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury.

In light of Flacco’s career renaissance, it’s interesting to compare his recent performances to those of Watson. As it turns out, Flacco has been the better performer since the start of last season.

Over the past two years, in 10 total games with the Browns and New York Jets, Flacco boasts 18 touchdowns and 2,667 passing yards, while Watson has 14 touchdowns and 2,217 yards in 12 games with Cleveland since the start of the 2022 season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has been a revelation for the team during its playoff push.

Troy Taormina&solUSA Today network

What makes Flacco’s performance even more notable is the difference in salaries between him and Watson. While Watson is in year two of a five-year, $230 million contract, Flacco has a $1.8 million base salary this year with incentives based on his success. Flacco makes an extra $75,000 for each regular-season win, totaling $300,000 for his four wins with the team, and the incentives increase for playoff victories.

In total, Flacco can earn $3.75 million in postseason incentives if he can lead the Browns to a Super Bowl title.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News