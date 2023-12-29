Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Share Somber Moment on Bench After Warriors’ Ugly Loss
Times are tough at Chase Center.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a rough Thursday night against the Miami Heat, falling 114–102 to slip back under .500 on the season (15–16).
Curry was held to just 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes. No other Warriors player outscored him, including Klay Thompson, who logged 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting.
After the game, Curry and Thompson were spotted on Golden State’s bench looking dejected. Curry sat with a towel covering his face while Thompson stared into space.
December 29, 2023
Eventually, Curry got up and walked into the locker room.
The Warriors have been a streaky team this year, starting 6–2 before undergoing a six-game skid and later a five-game winning streak.
Curry and Thompson are tasked with making sure the Warriors’ current two-game losing streak doesn’t turn into another damaging drought to their championship aspirations.
Golden State returns to action Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: