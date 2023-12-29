OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 29
The 'Perfect' Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Gave Travis Kelce

Lizzy Buczak
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:02 p.m.

Travis Kelce may have received the best Christmas gift of all from girlfriend Taylor Swift’s brother.

On Friday’s bonus holiday episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave more insight into his Christmas Day celebrations with dad Ed Kelce and the Swift family.

And the one thing that caught Swifties' attention was the thoughtful gift that Travis received from Austin Swift.

During the episode—which featured guest appearances from beloved Kelce family members, Ed and Donna Kelce (Travis and Jason Kelce’s parents) and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce—the 31-year-old mom of three was asked to pick who she thought “took their game to new holiday heights.”

Related: Kylie and Donna Kelce Celebrate ‘The Best Gift of All’ in Sweet Photo Together

While she explained that she was “tempted to pick on” brother-in-law Travis, she eventually opted for Austin for his commitment to the holiday.

Austin showed up to the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium dressed in a Santa suit, complete with a Chiefs Christmas hat and scarf.

“That was a full commit, and I respect that,” Kylie explained of the costume, as Travis wholeheartedly agreed, stating, “It was a full commit. And he killed it.”

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” he continued, adding, “It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time.”

Related: The 'Thoughtful' Surprise One Security Guard Gifted Jason Kelce for Christmas

As for the film in question, the 31-year-old gave Travis a VHS copy of Little Giants, the 1994 warm-hearted classic comedy about two brothers’ rival football teams.

“Santa kills it,” Travis added of the gift, and “Santa” was clearly paying attention and doing his homework, as long before Travis began dating Taylor, he revealed in a Nov. 2022 podcast episode that Little Giants was his top football movie.

The Kelce Brothers discuss their favorite football movies #newheightsshow pic.twitter.com/siLN4QO9oE

— Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) November 5, 2022

“The O’Shea brothers going at it,” he said, adding that there are “so many good liners” and “the kids absolutely killed it in that movie.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of Austin’s sweet gesture, with one commenting on social media, “Aaawwww that’s some listening skill and consideration from Austin! Love language!”

“Just as thoughtful as his sister. Wow. 😍” someone else highlighted, while another emphasized, “The Venn diagram of these two families is some magical sweet spot. ❤️🔥❤️”

“It’s like the scene out of the Santa Clause!! 🥺 they’re all the perfect gift givers!!” another fan pointed out.

Monday’s game was a Swiftmas celebration, with the pop star’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, also in attendance and mingling with Travis and Jason’s father.

And who knows what else is in store now that Travis’ mom teased she would be cheering on the Chiefs in Kansas City on New Year’s Eve, possibly alongside her son’s super famous girlfriend! 

