Travis Kelce Treats Chiefs Teammates to Fashionable Christmas Gifts

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce gifted his teammates designer jumpsuits for Christmas earlier this week, he said on the newest episode of the New Heights podcast.

Kelce said he teamed up with Los Angeles-based luxury sports brand designer Daniel Patrick to gift the black and grey jumpsuits to his teammates.

“Everyone this winter can just enjoy a nice velour top and bottom,” Kelce said. “Just a hoodie and sweatpants, so good.”

Patrick told TMZ this week that getting all the jumpsuits done for the Chiefs players was not without some stress.

“We literally had to move heaven and earth to get it done in time,” Patrick told TMZ.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce outfitted teammates with designer jumpsuits for Christmas. Jay Biggerstaff &sol USA TODAY Sports

Now, as the Chiefs chase another Super Bowl this winter, they can do so in style with the designer jumpsuits gifted to them by their future Hall of Fame teammate. They’ll undoubtedly be nice and warm to wear in the frigid Kansas City weather.

The Chiefs (9–6) play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (8–7) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.