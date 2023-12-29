Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Teases Her New Year's Eve Plans May Include Taylor Swift

From the looks of it, the holidays are shaping up to be one big happy family gathering for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The new couple—who went public with their romance in September—are already looking ahead to 2024, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, teasing that she may be spending some more time with the pop star in the stands as they cheer on Travis at his upcoming home game.

The NFL star's team is scheduled to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, with both Kelce's mom and girlfriend hoping to be in attendance.

Donna, more affectionately known as Mama Kelce, opened up about the plans on the latest episode of the two-time Super Bowl champ's joint podcast New Heights with older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, which released on Friday, Dec. 29.

On the audio show, the 71-year-old confirmed she'd be traveling to Kansas City ahead of the sporting event, after spending Christmas in Pennsylvania with her oldest son and three granddaughters.

"I'm loving Philly, it's warm here... surprisingly so. We didn't even have to wear winter coats!" she said of the weather, to which Travis responded by letting her know that adversely, it's snowy in Missouri.

"You're gonna get to come and experience the New Year in Kansas City. Christmas in Philly; New Year's in KC," he added, joking, "You do it right. See the girls for Christmas, and then come see your favorite son and party it up for New Year's."

Taylor, for her part, is expected to be at the game as well, as it was previously revealed the duo hopes to ring in the New Year together.

In addition to Donna, Friday's special guest episode also included fan-favorite, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, who finally gave listeners her side of the viral Aspen ski trip story.

