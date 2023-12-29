Tyrese Haliburton Made NBA History With Elite 20-20 Performance vs. Bulls

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton almost didn’t suit up on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls due to soreness in his lower back, but he went through warmups and was able to take the court.

The Pacers will be thankful he did, as the All-Star point guard made NBA history with a dominant performance.

Haliburton became the first player since the three-point line was introduced in 1979-80 to record 20+ points, 20+ assists, and five or more three-pointers in a single game.

The 23-year-old recorded 21 points, 20 assists, and zero turnovers in what was a near-perfect game against the Bulls. He is the first player since Chris Paul in 2016 to have a 20-20 game without recording a single turnover. He and Paul are the only two players in league history to accomplish the feat.

Haliburton’s 20 assists were a career high, and he furthered his grasp on the league lead in the category on Thursday. He entered the game averaging 12.4 assists per game, and now has eight games with 15+ dimes this season.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle addressed the performance from Haliburton after the game, as well as his pregame questionable tag, indicating he was surprised the star guard was even available.

“Congratulations to him, that’s an amazing feat,” Carlisle said of Haliburton becoming the second Pacers player in history with a 20-20 game.

“I was surprised he played based on how he was presenting this morning ... obviously he did well,” he added.