Vanna White’s Workout Routine Starts in the Bathroom With One Brilliant Hack You Can Easily Copy

As it turns out, you don’t need a private trainer or giant home gym to work out like a celebrity. Vanna White has revealed her daily routine that helps her stay “camera-ready” for her long-standing role as Wheel of Fortune’s co-host, and one part in particular stands out as an easy way to focus a bit more on your health in 2024.

In an interview with Oprah Daily earlier this year, the 66-year-old TV personality was asked about how she stays in shape, 40-plus years into being in front of a camera. Prefacing with the importance of fitting into sample-size dresses for her job on Wheel of Fortune, White shared a surprisingly simple regimen.

“I keep 10-pound weights in my bathroom and do at least 50 reps of arm exercises every day,” said White. “Then I spin on my Peloton.”

White isn’t the first celebrity to praise Peloton workouts, but they require having the space for an exercise bike and paying for the equipment along with a monthly membership. A pair of dumbbells, on the other hand, can be rather affordable, and we think White is onto something by leaving them in her bathroom.

Amazon Basics Easy Grip Workout Dumbbell, 10-Pound Set, $26 at Amazon

Think about it: When you’re getting ready for your day, you inevitably end up in the bathroom for some period of time. Starting your workout here could help you stay on routine and lets you start off your day with one accomplishment under your belt. Energy also begets more energy, so it’s probably much easier to make your way to the gym or continue exercising if you knock out some bicep curls after brushing your teeth. If you’re home a lot, you likely wind up in your bathroom multiple times in a normal 24-hour period, too, and having the dumbbells on-hand makes it super convenient to weave in quick sets between chores or work tasks. They’re also a visual reminder, making it harder to forget to exercise when you’re busy.

White didn’t share what arm exercises she does with the dumbbells, only that she does “at least 50 reps.” Curls, shoulder presses, tricep extensions and lateral raises are just a handful of the exercises that dumbbells can be used for. There are even a number of dumbbell back exercises you can do in 15 minutes or less. In other words, you can accomplish a lot with a humble set of dumbbells.

There are all kinds of dumbbells you can buy, including adjustable dumbbells that can replace a full dumbbell set, but if you’re looking for a great value that will take up the least amount of space under your sink, the Amazon Basics Easy Grip Workout Dumbbell is our top pick for working out like Vanna White. The line is backed by over 76,000 star-ratings and is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon’s Exercise and Fitness Dumbbells category, and the set of two 10-pound weights costs just under $26.

“I bought a set to use in my physical therapy following total shoulder replacement surgery,” said one Amazon reviewer. “I am very pleased with how well made they are, and how comfortable they are in use, and how safe the soft coating is for setting them down on a household surface.” That’s a major point of consideration, especially if you have materials like quartz and ceramic tiles in your bathroom.

“Unlike my previous metal-bar weights that would get uncomfortably cold and hurt my hands, these neoprene-coated ones provide a comfortable grip, making my lifting sessions much more enjoyable,” said another reviewer, also highlighting the exterior material on dumbbells.

Amazon Basics Easy Grip Workout Dumbbell, 5-Pound Set, $16 at Amazon

Committing to new fitness goals isn’t always easy, but if you take a note from Vanna White’s book on how she keeps her arms looking gown-ready, you might find getting into a regiment is more accessible than you think. Shop the weights above to help make your 2024 resolutions more attainable; if you’re worried the 10-pound set might be too heavy to start with, the bestsellers come in sizes ranging from 1 to 20 pounds.