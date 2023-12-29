OFFERS
Victor Wembanyama Shows Epic Sense of Humor With Savage Description of Las Vegas

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:41 p.m.

As an international NBA star, Victor Wembanyama quickly has become one of the world’s most-talked about players. And, while the Spurs rookie keeps finding ways to captivate fans in his new home, the same may not apply when it comes to 19-year-old.

Case in point on Thursday night, when the Spurs’ road win over the Trail Blazers and fellow rookie sensation Scoot Henderson afforded Wembanyama a chance to recall his first experience in one of America’s most popular destinations: Las Vegas. 

Wembanyama’s clash with Henderson on Thursday marked their first since a 2022 Vegas exhibition between Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 French pro squad and Henderson’s G League Ignite team. Wemby also competed in the NBA Summer Pro League in Vegas this past summer.

When asked how he enjoyed Nevada’s largest city, Wemby, with his signature humility, casually proceeded to roast Sin City with an astute-yet-savage description.

“I mean, to me, on Earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia,” Wembanyama told reporters with a smirk. “I’m not the biggest fan of Vegas.”

Although his take might not be a popular one, it would be hard to argue with Wembanyama over his opinion, especially given how wild the French phenom’s last trip to the city was.

“With your first experience in Vegas — what did you think?”

“On earth, it’s probably the closest thing to a dystopia.” - Victor Wembanyama 😂 pic.twitter.com/PoJRveKG3w

— Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) December 29, 2023
