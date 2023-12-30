11 Cocktail Recipes To Toast The New Year In Style

Preparations for New Year’s Eve have already started at our place. While Christmas is usually more of a family get-together, to welcome the New Year we have a party with friends. For a good New Year’s Eve party, you need festive drinks!

I have already chosen this year’s cocktails and they are all in today’s collection! I have created the best festive drink collection ever, just for you! You'll find Italian classics like Spritz, Mimosa and Rossini; holiday specials like an Easy Peppermint Martini, Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan, Champagne Margaritas and Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail; winter fun creations like Glacier Fusion Daiquiri, Sweet Dreams, and S’more Martini; and tropical drinks like Lemongrass and Ginger Mojito to spice up the evening!

So…are you ready to welcome the New Year in style? Mix up a few drinks from this collection and celebrate with family and friends! Cheers and have a fantastic New Year!

Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail An easy-to-make Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail sweetened with a homemade honey-sweetened cranberry and rosemary simple syrup. A delicious and seasonal cocktail recipe that is perfect for all your holiday celebrations. Get the recipe: Clementine Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail Spritz Spritz - a classic Italian drink made with Prosecco wine, Aperol and Soda water. Get the recipe: Spritz Rossini Rossini – aka Strawberry and Prosecco is a classic and classy cocktail, perfect for New Year’s Eve! Get the recipe: Rossini Easy Peppermint Martini Festive, yummy and very easy to make! Get the recipe: Easy Peppermint Martini Mimosa Cocktail Make a Mimosa Cocktail to celebrate andwelcome the New Year in style. Get the recipe: Mimosa Cocktail Champagne Margaritas Champagne Margaritas combine the wonderful flavors of champagne and margaritas in one fun cocktail. Perfect for adding a unique twist to your New Year's Eve celebration. Get the recipe: Champagne Margaritas Sweet Dreams The perfect cocktail to celebrate the New Year: Sweet Dreams, which is made with Baileys, Kahlua and Malibu. Get the recipe: Sweet Dreams Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan A classic cocktail gets a romantic and bubbly makeover in this Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan. Get the recipe: Pomegranate Champagne Cosmopolitan Lemongrass & Ginger Mojito Lemongrass and Ginger Mojito - delicious and very refreshing, perfect for any party. Get the recipe: Lemongrass & Ginger Mojito S’mores Martini This S’mores Martini is a fun adult twist on a classic dessert. Get the recipe: S’mores Martini Glacier Fusion Daiquiri Glacier Fusion Daiquiri - an apple based Daiquiri with a hint of Blue Curaçao that makes this drink a beautiful turquoise, just like the ice on a glacier! Get the recipe: Glacier Fusion Daiquiri

Up next: 25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods