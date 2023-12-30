OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 12:20 a.m.

2023 was a spectacular year for capturing memorable moments, great and small, around the Verde Valley. From planned events, unpredictable weather, criminal activities, gatherings and more, take a look back at the year in photos.

--------------------

The Rescue

photo

A man suspected of neighborhood crimes fled deputies and jumped into West Clear Creek during a flooding event, becoming stuck in a tree in the raging water. He was rescued by swift water teams from Copper Canyon and Verde Valley fire districts Wednesday, March, 22, 2023, (resulting in this award-winning photo) before being arrested. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Controversy

photo

A protest outside Miss Nature’s Arizona Pride Tour 2023 ended up peaceful on Saturday, April 8, 2023, even after the Proud Boys of Arizona in masks lined up outside the walkway of the Cottonwood Clubhouse as people entered the event. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Troubles

photo

March 2: Chief Terry Keller of the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District listens with angst to a discussion of district financials during a Fire Board meeting. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Gold

photo

Feb. 18: Mingus senior Brody Townsend signals his third gold medal at the state wrestling championships. (VVN/Raquel Hendrickson)

--------------------

The Senior

photo

April 19: Tanner Bejarano laps up the affection from family and the crowd at Mingus Union baseball’s Senior Night. (VVN/Paige Daniels)

--------------------

The Flood

photo

March 22: The Oak Creek roared in Page Springs, coming close to the Page Springs RV Resort. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Swimmer

photo

Oct. 18: Witten Armstrong was highlighted as a member of the Mingus Union swim team. (VVN/Paige Daniels)

--------------------

The Snow

photo

Jan. 23: Snow was shoveled off the sidewalk in Old Town Cottonwood in the early morning as all the Verde Valley was hit with a snowstorm. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Fires

photo

April 2: Due to a fire within Tavasci Marsh that burned 100 acres, the marsh and trails near Tuzigoot National Monument were closed and remained in a recovery mode the rest of the year. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Wall

photo

March 28: Shadows of visitors shade names on a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall hosted by Fort Verde State Historic Park, the Town of Camp Verde and Yavapai-Apache Nation. (VVN/Raquel Hendrickson)

--------------------

The Hunt

photo

April 17: Police officers from several surrounding departments assisted Yavapai-Apache Police Department in searching for an armed man who fled from police. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

--------------------

The Debut

photo

Sept. 29: Maynard Keenan opened his wine playground on a hill in Old Town Cottonwood at a nighttime fete. (VVN/Vyto Starinkas)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News