Anthony Schwartz Jokingly Takes Credit for Joe Flacco’s Rise With Browns

Two years ago, on Sept. 19, 2021, the Cleveland Browns were in the midst of a 31–21 victory over the Houston Texans when one pass changed the course of team history.

Mayfield, looking for wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, threw an interception to Texans safety Justin Reid in the second quarter—and promptly injured his shoulder tackling him.

Neither Mayfield nor Schwartz were ever the same. The former could never quite shake his injury and was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022; the latter's playing time diminished until his 2023 release.

On Saturday afternoon, with the Browns basking in their playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets Thursday, Schwartz took to social media to lightheartedly endorse a theory that he was responsible for Cleveland's success.

“Don’t ever say I never did anything for yall,” Schwartz wrote, quoting a post that connected Schwartz’s role in Mayfield’s injury to quarterback Joe Flacco's recent star turn with Cleveland.

In the wake of Mayfield's injury, Schwartz attracted blame in some circles for allegedly running the wrong route. Schwartz pushed back against that narrative in '22, insisting he and Mayfield were both in the wrong.

With neither Mayfield nor Schwartz on the roster, the Browns are scheduled to close their regular season on Jan. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.