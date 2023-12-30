Can Pickle Juice Actually Help Soothe a Sore Throat?

Getting a sore throat isn’t just annoying, it can be downright painful. After all, it’s not like you can scratch the inside of your throat to soothe that itchiness. Couple that with the feeling of a perpetual lump in your throat that you just can’t clear and it can be pretty miserable.

Leave it to TikTok to make a hack for instant relief go viral—and it involves something you very likely already have in your fridge: pickle juice! Some users are swearing that drinking pickle juice is the best way to soothe a sore throat, with one post about it generating more than 18,000 views. Posted by user @CookitErica, she says that because of the combination of vinegar, salt and pickle juice, gargling pickle juice works better to soothe a sore throat than gargling salt water (another common way many attempt to soothe a sore throat).

Can a little pickle really cure that tickle? An ENT doctor gives the verdict on if this viral hack is actually worth trying.

Is Pickle Juice Good for a Sore Throat?

The theory behind pickle juice being a sore throat soother stems from its inclusion of vinegar and salt, which are thought to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation in the throat. Considering that many people gargle salt water when they have a sore throat, it’s not that wild of an idea. One scientific study does show that gargling salt water can help protect against upper respiratory tract infections.

So what about pickle juice? According to Dr. Yael Bensoussan, MD, MSc, FRCSC, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida College of Medicine Otolaryngology and a laryngologist at USF Voice Center, there’s no evidence behind it. “I can’t recommend it, based on [the lack of scientific] evidence,” she explains.

That’s not to say that pickle juice isn’t without its benefits. While there isn’t any scientific evidence showing it can soothe a sore throat or help recover from illness faster, scientific studies do show that drinking pickle juice can help keep blood sugar levels steady, help the body recover after exercise (due to its electrolytes and sodium), and support gut health due to its probiotics.

While we’re on the subject of gargling when you’re sick, it’s important to know that though gargling salt water may help protect against upper respiratory tract infections, it cannot protect against or “cure” the COVID-19 virus.

What To Do Instead

If pickle juice isn't going to help heal your sore throat, what will? Dr. Bensoussan says that if your sore throat is due to a virus, she recommends lots of hydration and potentially taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), such as Advil or ibuprofen. Curious as to whether consuming hot liquids (like soup or tea) works better than cold liquids? Scientific studies point to hot liquid being a little better at soothing a sore throat and healing from upper respiratory tract infections.

“There are also soothing medications that ‘numb’ the inside of your throat that can feel soothing, such as Cepacol,” Dr. Bensoussan says. Some other medications that work similarly to Cepacol that can help soothe a sore throat include Vicks VapoCool throat spray, Halls throat lozenges, and Ricola throat lozenges.

There is also some scientific evidence that certain herbal teas can help soothe a sore throat—particularly a bacterial sore throat, such as strep throat. This includes ginger tea, licorice tea and oregano tea.

In general, Dr. Bensoussan says it’s best not to follow every TikTok trend that comes across your For You feed. Instead of gargling pickle juice in hopes that it will help you recover faster, stick with what has long been proven to help the body recover from illness: Getting plenty of rest, staying hydrated and taking an NSAID, if needed. Sometimes, it’s best to go with what's tried-and-true, not the buzziest.

