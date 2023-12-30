OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

CBS Sports Throws Shade at Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy With Connor Stalions Graphic

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 8:07 p.m.

CBS Sports aired a stat graphic Friday that won’t sit well with many Michigan fans. 

During coverage of the Sun Bowl between Notre Dame and Oregon State, CBS discussed the upcoming bowl game matchups, including the College Football Playoff semifinal clash at the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama. One of the topics of discussion, the recent struggles of Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, prompted the network to utilize a graphic that throws shade at the junior signal-caller. 

CBS compared the stats of McCarthy before the resignation of Connor Stalions, a staffer who left amid an NCAA investigation into the program’s alleged sign-stealing operation, to his numbers after Stalions’s exit. 

CBS went there. pic.twitter.com/oBsX5ManrC

— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 29, 2023

At face value, there is some truth to the graphic. With Stalions on staff this season, McCarthy thrived to the tune of 18 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. After Stalions’s departure, McCarthy’s production dried up. But the CBS graphic, aside from painting McCarthy as a huge beneficiary of cheating, does ignore some important context. 

McCarthy, who injured his ankle during Michigan’s Nov. 11 win over Penn State, has been playing through the ailment the past few weeks. Michigan’s schedule also got much tougher down the stretch against the likes of the Nittany Lions, MarylandOhio State and Iowa

Clearly, CBS was not afraid of the wrath of Michigan fans when they created this graphic. But it could prove to be yet another source of motivation for the embattled Wolverines.

Michigan (13–0) plays Alabama (12–1) at 5 p.m. ET in Pasadena, Calif. The winner advances to the CFP national championship in Houston on Jan. 8.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News