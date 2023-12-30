Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville

CORNVILLE — You may pass certified executive chef Robert Barr as he is driving his compact Ford on the Cornville switchbacks with a load of cream puffs, carrot cakes or crème brulée.

Barr has worked in the hospitality industry for over 35 years. He opened a pastry shop in Old Town called Dawnies Delightful Desserts five months ago and is about to reopen Vince’s Little Star Restaurant as the Star Bistro in mid-January with partner Cory Colvin.

However, Barr has already been using the kitchen at the Star Bistro in Cornville to bake his gourmet delights, and then he drives them the eight minutes to his Cottonwood shop. He may be getting a larger vehicle, he said.

And his “traditional desserts” like bread putting, lemon bars and chocolate-covered bacon are beginning to be noticed by locals as well as tasting room customers.

“I don’t make them fancy, fancy, but they are good,” the chef said.

“We take care of the customers from the restaurants, the wine tasting rooms,” he said. “We got that tiny little kitchen. Everything is homemade everything is from scratch.”

Barr said it’s been a lot of work getting Vince’s Little Star ready to open in Cornville, but the pastry shop in Cottonwood has been a great business to operate in the meantime.

“I knew we needed a dessert shop” in Old Town, Barr said. So he found out that he could share a shop with the Tiny Gourmet.

“This was supposed to carry me while we were getting the restaurant together (in Cornville),” he said. But it took a while because of the permits and renovations.

So while he was renovating the Star, he was baking and then driving his desserts to Cottonwood. He was driving Cornville Road an average of four times a day for the past six months.

“The timing is critical. If I am going to sell cookies today, I am baking them today,” Barr said.

“I do my grocery shopping on Monday, I prep all day Tuesday, I bake Wednesday morning, 3 or 4 in the morning, I bring everything here and then I would bake again Thursday and then Friday if necessary just to keep this place stocked.”

He said customers are really responding and turning out for his sweets.

“They understand, they taste it, they see it, they feel it, they smell it. Once you hit all those senses, you can’t help but be successful. That’s the way the restaurants going to be. That’s the way we are here at Dawnies.”



Barr was semi-retired in Peoria when he got a call to be the full-time first director of the culinary school at Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus seven years ago. He also worked as a chef in Sedona for a year.

His wife’s name is Debbie and his daughter Dannette Jensen will run the Dawnies Delightful Desserts, which was named after one of the couple’s other daughters who died of cancer. They also have coffee, tea and milk.

Barr has also started making sourdough bread and people are lining up for it on Thursday morning.

Customers who are hungry for the Star Bistro in Cornville should keep an eye out for their new website where there will be a phone number, email address and opening and closing times.

Barr described that the food will be international-American-regional with seating for about 50 people. These are dishes he has made at his other restaurants that he knows were extremely successful. He was also the director of two different culinary schools, one in Denver and one in Minnesota.

And, yes, some of Vince’s Little Star Restaurant items will be featured on the menu, Barr said. Those will be called the VLS specials. And they will have “over-the-top pizza.”

Dawnies Delightful Desserts in Old Town Cottonwood is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

