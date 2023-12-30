OFFERS
2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location

Sat, Dec. 30
‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Saturday, December 30

Kelsey Pelzer
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:09 a.m.

Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #202 on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Connections game on Saturday, December 30, 2023

New York Times

If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Saturday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.

Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Saturday, December 30

1. Animals with similar characteristics
2. A certain number of events
3. Words with more than one meaning
4. They can all share the same second word

Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).

A woman is checking the time on her watch

iStock

Connections Game Answers for Saturday, December 30, 2023:

1. BLACK-AND-WHITE ANIMALS: ORCA, PANDA, SKUNK, ZEBRA
2. SEQUENCE: CHAIN, SERIES, STRING, TRAIN
3. HETERONYMS: BASS, DOVE, DESERT, WIND
4. _____ TRAP: BEAR, SAND, SPEED, TOURIST

How'd you do?

