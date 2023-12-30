OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Draymond Green’s Antics Make Heat Legend Udonis Haslem ‘Cringe’

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:38 a.m.

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem made a career as an enforcer on the court and as a leader in establishing the franchise’s renowned culture in South Beach.

Even Haslem has a hard time understanding Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s antics this season.

“I think Draymond has gotten to the point where he’s the initiator, and I think that’s not a good thing,” Haslem recently said on The Big Podcast With Shaq. When I saw the things that were happening, they kind of make me cringe.”

Green remains suspended after hitting Nurkić during a game earlier this month.

Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports

Green, after punching then-teammate Jordan Poole at practice last year, has been suspended twice already this season. He was suspended five games in November for holding Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and is currently suspended indefinitely after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the head.

“When I look at Draymond, I try to put myself in his shoes,” Haslem said. “I don’t want to stand at the top and throw rocks. It just makes me cringe. 

“... The way he hit Jordan Poole, I imagine myself hitting Tyler Herro like that. I try to understand where he’s coming from, and I could never do those things.”

Green was officially suspended indefinitely Dec. 13. He reportedly will undergo counseling due to a history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday the organization is handling the Green situation in private behind the scenes.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News