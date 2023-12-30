Draymond Green’s Antics Make Heat Legend Udonis Haslem ‘Cringe’

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem made a career as an enforcer on the court and as a leader in establishing the franchise’s renowned culture in South Beach.

Even Haslem has a hard time understanding Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s antics this season.

“I think Draymond has gotten to the point where he’s the initiator, and I think that’s not a good thing,” Haslem recently said on The Big Podcast With Shaq. When I saw the things that were happening, they kind of make me cringe.”

Green remains suspended after hitting Nurkić during a game earlier this month. Mark J&period Rebilas&solUSA TODAY Sports

Green, after punching then-teammate Jordan Poole at practice last year, has been suspended twice already this season. He was suspended five games in November for holding Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and is currently suspended indefinitely after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the head.

“When I look at Draymond, I try to put myself in his shoes,” Haslem said. “I don’t want to stand at the top and throw rocks. It just makes me cringe.

“... The way he hit Jordan Poole, I imagine myself hitting Tyler Herro like that. I try to understand where he’s coming from, and I could never do those things.”

Green was officially suspended indefinitely Dec. 13. He reportedly will undergo counseling due to a history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday the organization is handling the Green situation in private behind the scenes.