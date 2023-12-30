OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

ESPN’s Taylor Tannebaum Shares Epic Reaction to Gatorade Shower at Gator Bowl

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:46 p.m.

No real leather jackets were harmed during the Clemson Tigers’ celebratory Gatorade bath following their 38—35 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl on Friday. 

In the aftermath of the thrilling victory, which saw Tigers running back Phil Mafah rumble for the winning score—and a Gator Bowl-record fourth touchdown—in the fourth quarter, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met up with ESPN sideline reporter Taylor Tannebaum for a postgame interview

That’s when Tigers players pulled a sneak attack on Swinney, dousing him with orange Gatorade in a perfectly timed shower that also appeared to splash Tannenbaum. In a lighthearted moment, Swinney told the ESPN reporter that he hoped the jacket she was wearing wasn’t “real leather.” 

Tannenbaum took to X, formerly Twitter, later on Friday and assured Swinney and the masses that the jacket was budget-friendly.

Can confirm, it’s faux leather. We’re on a budget over here. Fun day at the @taxslayerbowl! https://t.co/r9xUtdG2uZ

— Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) December 29, 2023

Thankfully, Tannebaum’s jacket was “faux leather” and didn’t end up as a casualty of Clemson’s colorful victory shower. Kudos to the ESPN reporter for taking the incident in stride.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News