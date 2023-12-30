Guest Commentary: What 2023 brought, what we hope is ahead in 2024

Interestingly, I would put the opening of the Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria as one of 2023’s top notable events in the Verde Valley.

The facility puts an exclamation point on the “reinvention” of Old Town Cottonwood as a destination tourist mecca and also quite literally highlights the reincarnation of The Verde Valley as an official “Viticultural Area.”

Cumulative economic and housing development probably rates near the top of the list for 2023, especially in Camp Verde. Retired Economic Development Director Steve Ayers efforts really began to blossom in 2023 and will continue to do so in 2024 and the years ahead.

Widespread media hype about Cottonwood and The Verde Valley as a desirable retirement area reached a fever pitch in 2023 and presumably will continue unabated in 2024. The resulting population growth continues to stress all aspects of private and public infrastructure.

Municipal personnel issues were front and center in 2023 ranging from Camp Verde’s mysterious inability to retain a town manager to Cottonwood’s Police Department kerfuffle.

The financial issues of Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District resulted in a historic “chief sharing” agreement with the Verde Valley Fire District.

Nancy L.C. Steel will be missed as leader of Friends of The Verde River. She brought about a wide range of innovative, refreshing, meaningful and downright productive changes to the group and, of course, The River itself.

Speaking of The River, perhaps one of the most interesting events of 2023 were the big floods that swept through the watershed. Although those fluvial events were the cause of much consternation, there was relatively little significant damage, a marked change from past such events.

Sadly, the USDA Forest Service continues to pursue an aggressive schedule of controlled burns during the two best tourist seasons: spring and fall. The terrible air quality resulting from those burns is a black eye for the region.

We hope that in 2024, Forest officials will be able to meet with Valley leaders to find some way to schedule burns while also accommodating the needs and desires of local residents and tourist visitors.

We hope 2024 sees more funding for traffic law enforcement on Valley roads and highways, particularly the Cornville Road.

We hope residents through The Valley reduce rancor in discussion of polarizing local issues. We hope a modicum of civility returns to all aspects of our daily lives.

The Verde Valley is filled with a diverse, creative, hardworking citizenry that represents The Best of Arizona and America. I look forward to seeing and enjoying the entrepreneurial surprises that are sure to come in 2024 and the years ahead.

John Parsons, Mr. Verde River, is a former publisher and Grand Canyon river guide who is credited with restoring the health of the Verde River and renewing interest and education in its history and future.