How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop and All the New Year's Eve TV Specials

Get ready to party like it's 2024!

New Year's Eve in Times Square is an annual tradition and revelers will once again be descending upon Midtown Manhattan to ring in a new year.

Not feeling like partying in-person this year? We get it. Thankfully there are plenty of NYE specials to choose from while you enjoy the festivities from the best seat in the house...your couch! Before we say goodbye to 2023 and count down to 2024, here is everything you need to know about the Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop (no matter where you watch), plus all of the special New Year's Eve broadcasts hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and more.

Who are the New Year's Eve Times Square performers this year?

Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll (joined by Jessie Murph), Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla will be rockin' Times Square this year with performances.

When is the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop?

The Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball will begin its descent at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Can you watch the ball drop in NYC in person?

If seeing the ball drop in person is on your bucket list, then you're in luck! Individuals hoping to catch the festivities live in person will only be able to access Times Square from 6th Avenue or 8th Avenue on the evening of Dec. 31. No one will be permitted to cross Broadway/7th Avenue once the streets have been closed. Per the Times Square Alliance, the ball drop "can best be seen along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street, and along Seventh Avenue, as far north as 59th Street." Just be sure to leave any backpacks, large bags, umbrellas, chairs, picnic blankets, large coolers and alcohol at home. And a friendly reminder, there are no portable restrooms there during the celebration.

How to watch the Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop on TV

You don't have to brave the crowds or chilly New York temperatures to watch the ball drop. Aside from Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC and other network specials, there will be a Times Square New Year’s Eve commercial-free webcast, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell, starting at 6 p.m. The webcast can be streamed on TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, TimesSquareBall.net, Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.

Who's hosting the NYC ball drop specials this year?

Prepare to work your remote control jumping between these broadcasts:

ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest" ABC&soldcp

Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

It's Ryan Seacrest's 19th year as host! The media personality will be back in Times Square for America's most-watched NYE special, joined this year by Rita Ora.

While Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla will be performing in the Big Apple, Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars are all set to perform at the party on the West Coast, which Jeannie Mai will be hosting.

The beloved NYE special, which is in its 52nd year, will also feature a Spanish-language countdown with Dayanara Torres returning as co-host in Puerto Rico, where Ivy Queen will perform.

Viewers can also look forward to a performance in South Korea by K-Pop group NewJeans and one by Post Malone at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

CNN

Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are returning for their seventh year as hosts of CNN's NYE special. “There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!" Cooper said in press release, while Cohen said, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

The dynamic duo's special will feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart, as well as live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris and Bowen Yang & Ma.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will stream live on CNN Max and for TV subscribers on CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

"New Year's Eve Live Nashville's Big Bash" CBS

Sunday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m.-1:05 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+

The five-hour broadcast will be co-hosted by Grammy-nominated artist Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. “New Year’s Eve is the one party we celebrate all over the world,” King has said. “I wouldn’t want to spend it any other place than Music City! I’m so excited to get to host another beautiful night of music, friends, love and joy. I can’t wait to celebrate an incredible year and welcome a new one together.”

CMT television and radio host Cody Alan and CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn will be corresponding from Times Square along with country star Dustin Lynch, who will perform live!

The line up for Nashville's Big Bash includes Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.

While Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight, the party will continue through midnight Central Time with Nashville's Music Note Drop.

