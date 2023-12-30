INFLUENCER: Tania Simms marks decade leading Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity

VERDE VALLEY —When Tania Simms took over as executive director of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity in 2014, the organization was undergoing quite a few changes. Almost 10 years later, Simms continues to strive for improvement and progress for the charitable group while getting the organization’s mission of helping low-income families achieve homeownership more public exposure.

“When I started,” Simms said, “our ReStore had just moved and we purchased a new building, construction was stalled, we had a change in leadership. We had to get everything back on track.”

It took some time, but, eventually, the ReStore was opened to the public.

“We have continued the try to improve our store,” said Simms. “The new, larger location allowed us to improve our organization which also makes the shopping experience better for our customers.”

“One of the biggest misconceptions about Habitat,” said Simms, “is that we give away homes. It is a long process to become a homeowner with us and includes a lot of learning and mentorship.”

To become Habitat homeowners, families must be able to re-pay a mortgage but Habitat provides one that is interest free. The clients also participate in the process of building their new home and homes for others through something Habitat calls “sweat equity.” They are also given financial management training.

“One of the biggest pleasures in my job is meeting the homeowners and working with them to build a home that fits their needs,” said Simms.

She recently made an effort to limit her work week to 40 hours or so.

“When I started, I was working a lot more,” she said. “But we have a great team in place now which allows me to work a little less and be able to spend some time at home with my family.”

Simms and her husband, Kent, have two adult daughters, one in Chandler and the other in San Diego.

“Whenever I get a little down time, I like to go where my kids are,” she said. “I also like to travel when I can. My husband and I enjoy hiking and I love to go to Ireland and have been a few times. The people there are so fun. Kent and I also love to visit Belize.”

When asked about mentors, Simms had trouble choosing just one.

“There have been so many in my life,” she said. “They were people that saw something in me and encouraged me.”

One of the people she most admires is his grandmother. “She was a little woman with a big personality. She learned to care for her family and was so creative. She has been a constant in my life,” Simms said.

Simms recalled a couple she worked with when she was in her 20s who helped her find her way in life.

“After high school,” she said, “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was working as a travel agent, and a client, a doctor and his wife, made me their personal travel agent. They encouraged me to go back to school. I eventually did and got my degree.”

At work, Simms thinks of herself as a coach and wants to help bring people together. “I feel my job is to have a successful team,” she said. “That takes listening to different ideas and making the workplace more comfortable.”

Something people may not know about Simms is that she became a certified financial coach in the last year.



“I’m passionate about helping people learn how to reduce or eliminate their debt and achieve financial peace,” she said. “It can be done. I have achieved it and have a desire to help others achieve it as well.

“I’m a planner,” Simms said. “I try to work from things we already know and implement ideas without always having to start from scratch. Everyone on my team has goals to accomplish and I’ve learned to delegate and let everyone’s strengths shine.

“I also think of myself as a kind of historian for this organization,” Simms said. “I’m trying to find a way to pass down this history.”

Simms said the best advice she could give to young people getting ready to make their way in the world is get involved.

“Learn all the skills you can in high school,” she said. “Join clubs, volunteer, meet a variety of people. Build your leadership skills early and it will help you in the future.”

“I have a servant’s heart,” said Simms. “I want to help my community and I am always looking for ways to be of service.”

Cindy Cole is a freelancer for the Independent. She is a writer, editor, photographer and artist. Reach her at cindycole@live.com.