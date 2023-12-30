OFFERS
Jennifer Lopez Puts Toned Abs on Display in White Bikini During Tropical Vacay

Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez surely packed her sense of style ahead of her recent getaway to the Caribbean. 

The 54-year-old singer and actress rocked a white bikini top, oversized straw hat, some silver jewelry, a pair of black sunglasses, and a light pink towel around her waist while enjoying a sunny stroll on the shoreline at one of St. Barts' beautiful beaches.

Lopez appeared to be making the most of her relaxing vacation, as the photos–which were first published by The Daily Mail–show the Good Trouble producer taking a solo walk in the sand while listening to some form of media on her iPhone.

Check out the photos!

According to the outlet, the star didn't appear to be joined by her husband, Ben Affleck, any of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, or either of her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony. But who's to say they weren't out doing their own thing or still sleeping off the post-holiday stress?

That said, JLo clearly doesn't need a walking buddy–or a reason to flaunt her toned figure, as she's posed for all sorts of pictures showing off her abs and muscles in recent weeks.

Most recently, she stood out wearing a cropped metal breastplate at the ELLE 2023 Women in Hollywood event, and before that, she celebrated the debut of her new song with a fun clip of herself dancing in a low-cut white shirt. Not to mention that time she posed for the 'gram wearing a body-hugging ruched dress for no apparent reason. 

