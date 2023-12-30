Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk Show Off Kentucky Connection for Another Wild Dunk
NBA fans were treated to another dazzling display of De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk’s chemistry on Friday after the Sacramento Kings guards and ex-college teammates put on a show against the Atlanta Hawks.
After snagging a rebound off a miss in the first quarter, Fox raced down the floor looking to make a play in transition alongside Monk, whom he played with at Kentucky in the 2016-17 season.
The dynamic duo, as they have on multiple occasions, capped the fastbreak with a picture perfect lob from Fox to Monk for a vicious one-hand dunk that wowed the crowd and injected the team with a needed boost of momentum.
KENTUCKY CONNECTION LOB 😱 pic.twitter.com/Uf8gJu6Ktr— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 30, 2023
As if the highlight-reel slam wasn’t already impressive, an alternate angle of Monk’s dunk from behind the rim showed just how high the high-flyer was on the play. Just take a look for yourself:
OK, then Malikkkkkk 😤 pic.twitter.com/AEaNU1XOh7— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 30, 2023
Given their history both at UK and in the NBA, plays like Friday’s alley-oop certainly don’t come as a surprise when Fox and Monk share the floor.
The play was a needed highlight on Friday for the Kings, who entered halftime trailing 71–53 in Atlanta.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: