Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share PDA on a Sled During Night Out

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA in photos from one of their first nights out as new parents.

The 44-year-old reality TV star shared six new snaps from her family's annual Christmas Eve party, for which the new mom rocked just a velvet-looking black coat, a matching bodysuit and sheer black tights.

For his part, Barker, 48, donned what appeared to be a coat similar to his wife's, which he paired with a charcoal gray suit, a white button-up dress shirt, a black tie and chunky black dress shoes.

"Mom and Dad’s night out," Kardashian quipped in the caption of her Dec. 28 post, which featured photos of the couple cozying up in a sled, taking a romantic walk through the snow, enjoying an adventurous tubing experience, and sharing a kiss outside.

Her followers approved of the couple's date night plans, sharing comments like "Beauts," "It's how happy you are Boo❤️❤️❤️❤️," and "Kravis really ate 😍🖤."

"and a merry night out it was ❄️," added Sarah Howard, an executive at Kardashian's company Poosh.

Kardashian previously shared pictures of her flirty ensemble for the festive get-together on Instagram and shared some insight into her fashion choice, writing alongside the upload: "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat."

Fans were pretty obsessed with the look, as many praised the reality TV star for her sultry style and the way she loves on her postpartum body.

"When you’re a baddie no matter what," sister Khloe Kardashian praised. Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder replied with a simple "YES."

"No, cause this is a look! You look gorgeous mama! 🔥," another fan wrote.

Those who have kept up with Kardashian and her rocker husband already know the couple has been married since May 2022 and welcomed son Rocky Thirteen just shy of two months ago.

Rocky Thirteen is Kardashian's fourth child, as she's also a mom to her three children with ex Scott Disick, 40: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Barker is also already a dad, as he is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

