Lane Kiffin Confirms Story Behind Penn State Troll Account He Shared Before Peach Bowl

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 11:20 p.m.

If there is one thing college football fans know about Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, it's that he is not above pregame hijinks by any stretch of the imagination.

This mentality appears to have trickled down to the rest of his program, as Ole Miss had some fun with Penn State Nittany Lions fans on social media before their Peach Bowl matchup Saturday afternoon—as Kiffin revealed after the Rebels’ 38–25 win.

The joke began when Kiffin shared a tweet from what appeared to be a Penn State fan account on social media, making fun of Ole Miss’s offensive line. Calling Kiffin’s bluff, Nittany Lions fans quickly traced the account to Fisher Ray—a Rebels student assistant.

pic.twitter.com/itmCzUcLrw

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 30, 2023

After the game, Kiffin told reporters that Ray was indeed behind the account—and that the coach found the entire saga hilarious.

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin just confirmed that the account below was a troll account creates by student assistant Fisher Ray.

Kiffin said he was made aware of this last night and that Ray showed the account to him & how Penn State fans figured it out.

Kiffin thought it was funny. https://t.co/q8ZShiZanw

— Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) December 30, 2023

Whether motivated by Ray's machinations or not, Ole Miss's line held up remarkably well against one of the nation's best defenses; Penn State finished the day with just one sack.

