Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the reminder

Editor:

Thank you for printing The Christmas Story, from the book of Luke in the Bible, once again, this year.

In the hustle and bustle of this busy time of year, the story puts it all into perspective about what Christmas is really all about. Jesus came as a baby into our world, and then he grew up and died on a cross for our sins.

He loves us all and is our hope for heaven one day.

It helps us remember that Jesus is the reason for the season.

Laurie Shultz

Clarkdale