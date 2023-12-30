OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Maryland’s Mike Locksley Is Clearly Still Scarred by 2022 Mayo Bowl Dousing

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 11:52 p.m.

One never forgets their first bath in mayonnaise. Don’t believe it? Just ask Maryland coach Mike Locksley. 

Locksley's Terrapins won a bowl game for the third straight year, this time with a 31—13 win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday. As has become football tradition for the winning squad, Maryland players snuck up behind Locksley and doused him with a Gatorade shower. 

Even in the crisp Nashville air, the ice cold Gatorade was a welcome change for Locksley from last year’s Mayo bath following the Mayo Bowl victory over NC State. When asked how he was feeling after the Gatorade shower, Locksley quipped that it “feels better than the Mayo did.”  

pic.twitter.com/QlnCSVMj63

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 30, 2023

Locksley, clearly still scarred from getting a bucket of mayo dumped on his head exactly a year ago, is likely the first coach relieved to feel the icy embrace of Gatorade, if only for the fact that it wasn't the dreaded alternative he had experienced. 

Aside from avoiding a mayo bath, Locksley had plenty to be happy about, as his Terrapins defense came to play, accounting for four turnovers, three sacks and a defensive touchdown in the rout of the Tigers. 

Locksley will hope Maryland can turn this bowl game win into continued success in the future, just as long as there are no mayo baths involved. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News