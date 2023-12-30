OFFERS
Michigan MBB Trolled by Southland Conference With Connor Stalions Pic After McNeese State Win

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 3:39 a.m.

McNeese State won their six consecutive game by upsetting Michigan, 87–76, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday night.

The Cowboys, who improved to 11–2 on the season, were dominant on both ends of the court, hitting at 41.2% (7-of-17) from beyond the arc and forcing the Wolverines into 15 turnovers on the defensive end.

Shahada Wells scored a game-high 30 points, while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. The senior guard led a balanced scoring attack that witnessed three other Cowboys score in double-digits. 

After the impressive victory, the Southland Conference hilariously trolled Michigan by posting an image of Connor Stalions, superimposed to be sitting courtside at the Crisler Center.

Stalions is at the center of the Wolverines' sign-stealing football scandal that has made major headlines in college football this season.

Not even Connor Stalions could save you.#EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/Tng2iURJjn

— Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) December 30, 2023

The college basketball world, including McNeese State, immediately reacted to the post by the Southland Conference.

https://t.co/4b8VI4p7W3 pic.twitter.com/VOABMcIRxI

— McNeese Men’s Basketball (@McNeeseMBB) December 30, 2023

Michigan getting trolled by whole conferences. 💀 https://t.co/cvqUZ3gQct

— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2023

TWEET. OF. THE. DAY. https://t.co/VnoWsT09NL

— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 30, 2023

Internet winner today https://t.co/0YHqSoIMr1

— Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) December 30, 2023

Oh my God https://t.co/pPy53xbGQr

— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2023

Possibly greatest tweet ever https://t.co/g4xkY0z1Td

— I’ll drink to that (@UnitedTME) December 30, 2023

Give the social media admin a raise https://t.co/45wHPq66Iy

— Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 30, 2023

Siri, show me the definition of cold blooded. https://t.co/Kf08tzvHxl

— Tim Bielik (@timbielik) December 30, 2023

Top tier trolling. You can’t hate on this 😂 https://t.co/PYXaCsgYQB

— B-Walk (@iambwalk) December 30, 2023
