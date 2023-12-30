NEED TO KNOW

COTTONWOOD:

The Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting at Game-On. Game On is the Verde Valley's premier retailer of board games, puzzles, miniature games, roleplaying games, video games, comics, and more.

Game On is located at 1645 East Cottonwood Street, Suite A. For more information, visit GameOnArizona.com.

--------------------

COTTONWOOD:

On Dec. 18, the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the General Plan Update, recommending the approval of the plan, with several amendments from the Oct. 3 draft.

The Dec. 18 draft is available on the City website at CottonwoodAZ.gov/157/Community-Development. A paper copy is available at City Hall, Cottonwood Public Library, or the Community Development Department.

For more information and questions, email Planning@CottonwoodAZ.gov.

--------------------

COTTONWOOD:

The Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at Apothedoc Naturopathic Medicine. It is a naturopathic health clinic and herbal apothecary. They offer naturopathic health consultations, acupuncture, cupping, body work, activator adjustments, food allergy testing, hormone panels, basic lab testing, IV therapy, B12 shots.

Game On is located at 813Cove Parkway, #103. For more information, visit ApothedocNMD.com.

--------------------

COTTONWOOD:

The City of Cottonwood’s administrative offices will be closed on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

The Recreation Center’s fitness center will be open from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with indoor pool hours being 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. On New Year’s Day, the fitness center will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., the indoor pool from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the group exercise classes will be canceled.

The Cottonwood Area Transit will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Verde Shuttle Bus Service will end at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

For more information, call 928-634-5526.

--------------------

COTTONWOOD:

The Cottonwood Toastmasters have switched their meeting day, beginning Thursday, Jan. 4. The club meets every Thursday from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library in the Dede Ewald Room.

All are invited to the free club. For more information, call 928-900-3439 or email CottonwoodToasties@gmail.com.

--------------------

CLARKDALE:

Dr. Perry Baker and Belinda Baner, M.Ed. are hosting a free presentation to kick off the 2024 winter term for OLLI.

The presentation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 10 – 11:30 a.m. The presentation is free, but registration is required. Register online at YC.edu/OLLIsvRegister or call 928-649-4275.

--------------------

CORNVILLE:

The Cornville Community Association will be holding their quarterly meeting on Jan. 9 at the Oak Creek School Gymnasium.

A presentation by Verryl Fosnight and the Wyoming Division Historical Society Cornville Railroad Museum will take place.

The meeting will run from 7 – 9 p.m.

--------------------

SEDONA:

The City of Sedona is looking to fill the position of Tourism Manager to manager the city’s first-ever in-house Tourism Program.

The elected person will be the spokesperson on tourism efforts and will also manage a program to balance Sedona’s tourism industry and residential life.

For applications and more information, visit SedonaAZ.gov/Jobs, email RMartin@SedonaAZ.gov, or call 928-203-5189.

--------------------

SEDONA:

The Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley has announced their annual winter jacket and cold weather clothing drive will continue through Jan. 22.

Items can be donated in the Social Action Collection Bin at the bottom of the stairs at the JCSVV lower parking lot at 100 Meadowlark Lane.

For more information, email SocialAction@JCSVV.org.

--------------------

SEDONA:

Jjw Fine Art Gallery presents the oil painting by international pop culture artist Alexi Allens of” Jesus Floating in the Red Rocks” blessing the holiday season and New Year. New Year’s Eve celebration hours are 6-9 p.m. They will ring in the new year on New York time, with a work of art given away at 9 p.m. to that lucky person whose came is drawn.

Located in West Sedona off Hwy8, hidden behind Dominos Pizza, Jjw Fine Art Gallery is in the 777 Plaza Building.