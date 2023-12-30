OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Police Share Update in Tragic Death of Dixie Chicks’ Laura Lynch

Marisa Losciale
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 1:21 p.m.

A week after founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch was killed in a car crash, police offered an update on the investigation surrounding her devastating passing.

According to new statements shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigators are currently working to determine if criminal charges should be brought against the driver of the truck that fatally struck Lynch last Saturday, Dec. 23.

Public information officer Sgt. Eliot Torres explained to TMZ that because a life was lost, officials are trying to discover whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the accident.

So far, police have confirmed the driver had their blood drawn at the hospital for drug and alcohol testing, but the results will only be released by the hospital once a judge signs off on the subpoena.

If the testing comes back positive for drugs and/or alcohol, the driver could face criminal charges. Additionally, Texas law enforcement is reportedly speaking with witnesses and reviewing the scene analysis to determine if the driver should face other charges, like reckless driving or unsafe lane change, per the outlet.

Earlier this week, an eyewitness who spoke with TMZ said Lynch was driving on Highway 62 outside of El Paso when a truck entered her lane while trying to go around two other cars, ultimately striking her vehicle head-on–a description consistent with the way local police described the crash.

As Parade previously reported, the bassist, singer and founding member of The Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 65.

Next: The Chicks Share Their Grief After Death of Founding Member

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News