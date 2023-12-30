OFFERS
Purdue’s Zach Edey Laments First Three-Point Miss of College Career

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 4:45 p.m.

Purdue center Zach Edey is one of the best players in college basketball, as the 7’4” big man dominates in the post. Edey’s style of play means that he rarely ventures to the perimeter on offense.

But he did so Friday night.

In a game against visiting Eastern Kentucky, with the Boilermakers leading by 30 points midway through the second half, Edey took a pass on the right wing and attempted his first three-pointer in four seasons with Purdue, which resulted in a miss.

"Everybody in the building wanted that to go down!"

Zach Edey from 3 - SO close! pic.twitter.com/r6bo0fYPT4

— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 30, 2023

Although Edey took the shot knowing the win was no longer in doubt, the miss did mean that his previous perfect three-point percentage was ruined. As he expressed on social media, he can no longer claim that he is perfect from beyond the arc. 

Never mind https://t.co/q8pqPXZJi2

— zach (@zach_edey) December 30, 2023

The reigning Naismith Player of the Year now has attempted a total of 1,108 field goals in his college career, but only this one has come from three-point range. Last year, he led the Big Ten with 22.3 points per game on 60.7% shooting, and he is doing the same so far this year with 23.2 points on 62.4% shooting

As the Boilermakers prepare for the heart of the Big Ten schedule, it’s unlikely Edey will venture beyond the arc looking for a shot, especially now that his perfect streak is broken.

