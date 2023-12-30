Report: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fined for Making Gun Gesture After Touchdown

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was hit with a $13,659 fine for his unsportsmanlike touchdown celebration in last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL fined Jefferson for violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) for celebrating a touchdown with a “violent gesture.” Jefferson made a brief gun signal with his hands into the camera after scoring a 26-yard touchdown prior to halftime.

Here’s the clip of the touchdown, as well as the subsequent celebration from Jefferson:

The NFL fined #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD last week.



It’s apparently for Jefferson making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera here, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d)

with a “violent gesture.” pic.twitter.com/3azdLW5ARx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2023

Despite the loss that dropped the Vikings to 7–8 on the season, Jefferson had a monster outing, catching six passes for 141 yards and that one touchdown in the 30–24 loss.

Jefferson is doing his part to help the Vikings stay in contention for a wild-card spot. Despite the loss of quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles tear earlier this season and missing seven games himself with a hamstring injury, the Minnesota wideout has still put together another productive campaign.

Entering this Sunday’s must-win game against the Green Bay Packers, Jefferson has caught 51 passes for 823 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per reception in eight games.

Even after missing extended time, Jefferson is still on pace to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark, which he did in each of his first three seasons as a pro.