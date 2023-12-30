Taylor Swift Will Have Some Musical Competition at Travis Kelce's NYE Game

Taylor Swift is expected to make an appearance at Travis Kelce's New Year's Eve game on Sunday, Dec. 31, but she won't be the only musical talent in attendance.

The Kansas City Chiefs have tapped Backstreet Boys star Kevin Richardson as their final Drum Honoree of the regular season. The boy-bander will bang a drum to hype up the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Richardson, 52, is a long-time fan of the Chiefs, and his wife, Kristin Richardson, is from the Kansas City area, making him an optimal choice to do the honors before Sunday's kickoff.

And if we know anything about Swift, 34, the pop star will probably love every minute of Richardson's appearance, considering she has a reputation for being supportive of other artists. Born in 1989, Swift also let her millennial roots show earlier this year when she went crazy for the members of NSYNC during their appearance at the 2023 VMAs in September.

But if the "Anti-Hero" songstress is in attendance, she will likely be busy cheering on her boyfriend, who had a rough game on Christmas Day when his team took on the Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end briefly lost his cool and threw his helmet on the ground from the sidelines out of frustration.

Hopefully, the football star will be in better spirits this weekend, and having his mom there is a good start. Donna Kelce already confirmed that she will be in the audience for the New Year's Eve game after spending Christmas in Philadelphia to watch her eldest son, Jason Kelce, and the Eagles gain a victory over the New York Giants.

