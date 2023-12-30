‘The Golden Bachelor’ Couple Making Big Move After Wedding

After their romantic The Golden Bachelor engagement, Gerry Turner and his bride-to-be Theresa Nist are planning their future together.

That future will begin when the two tie the knot on ABC's live Golden Wedding special next week.

Although Gerry has faced backlash from a bombshell The Hollywood Reporter article featuring claims from a secret ex-girlfriend, he and Theresa are getting past the controversy and moving on with their lives.

The two have many decisions to make in the coming weeks but one they've already settled seems to be their new living arrangements.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, recently told PEOPLE they are moving south after their wedding.

Where will Gerry and Theresa live?

Gerry and Theresa plan to start their life together with plenty of Southern charm. The couple will be moving to Charleston, South Carolina after their wedding.

Theresa and Gerry cuddled on the After the Final Rose special. ABC

Why are Gerry and Theresa moving to Charleston?

Former restaurateur Gerry told PEOPLE, “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I've talked about moving to South Carolina, and it's an idea I've toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she's saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son [Tommy] lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

Although The Golden Bachelor has enjoyed his Hudson, Indiana lake home, and Theresa spends most of her time with family in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, they agreed on Charleston.

“And all of a sudden it's like, there's a big problem that is gone,” Gerry noted to PEOPLE. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it's no longer an issue.”

Will their new Charleston digs help unite their families?

Theresa and Gerry have said their children are all now friends and they hope their home will continue with that relationship building.

“We want to have a house that's so inviting that everyone would want to come," Theresa said. "Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun.”

The financial services professional confided that her daughter Jenny has thanked her for “giving me two more sisters,” Gerry’s girls Jennifer Young and Angie Warner.

Gerry's daughters and granddaughters have embraced Theresa. ABC

When will Gerry and Theresa move in together?

The widowers haven’t decided yet, and it likely won’t happen before their Golden Wedding next month.

“We've had conversations and we've narrowed it down to a time window, but that's always in flux,” Gerry told PEOPLE. “We have two homes to sell. We have other events that we're going to have to deal with and so forth.”

Gerry and Theresa ABC

Have Gerry and Theresa discussed their finances?

Money can be a big issue for a newly engaged couple, but Gerry and Theresa are negotiating that with ease.

The two haven’t known each other long, but Gerry said they’ve already discovered, “Financially, we're the same. The way we handle money is the same.”

Gerry was thrilled when Theresa told him about her successful career before they shared a fantasy suite.

She explained she’d been a homemaker who taught herself to be a day trader. When Theresa's husband Billy asked her to get a job for health insurance, she nabbed a financial position.

Now Theresa has confirmed she and Gerry are on the same page, both “somewhat frugal.”

When are Gerry and Theresa getting married?

The Golden Wedding will be live on ABC Jan. 4. The two-hour special will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The special will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Gerry can’t wait to get hitched. As he told fans with Theresa by his side on The Golden Bachelor finale’s After the Final Rose special, “At our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste.”

Gerry and Theresa hope to have just as much fun at their wedding as they had during their TV engagement. ABC

Where are Gerry and Theresa getting married?

Bachelor spoiler expert Reality Steve has tweeted photos showing Gerry and Theresa walking around La Quinta, California. He claims that proves their wedding will take place at the La Quinta Resort and Club near Palm Springs.

