2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location

Sat, Dec. 30
Today's Wordle Answer for #924 on Saturday, December 30, 2023

Kelsey Pelzer
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 5:02 a.m.

If you’re stuck on today’s Wordle answer, we’re here to help—but beware of spoilers for Wordle 924 ahead.

Let's start with a few hints.

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

There are two vowels out of the five letters in the word today.

What kind of letter does today's Wordle start with?

Today's Wordle begins with a consonant.

Are there any double letters?

Yes, there are double letters in today's Wordle.

Can you give another hint about today's Wordle?

It's common to say when counting.

OK, that's it for hints—I don't want to totally give it away before revealing the answer!

We'll have the answer below this friendly reminder of how to play the game.

SPOILERS BELOW—do not scroll any further if you don't want the answer revealed.

How to play Wordle

The New York Times

Today's Wordle Answer for #924 on Saturday, December 30, 2023

Today's Wordle answer on Saturday, December 30, 2023, is THREE.

How'd you do?

