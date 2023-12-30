Toronto Raptors Trade OG Anunoby to New York Knicks

Veteran NBA small forward OG Anunoby is on the move, per multiple reports.

The Toronto Raptors are trading Anunoby to the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The seven-year pro is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 27 starts this season.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.