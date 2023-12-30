Travis Kelce Subtly Shouts Out Taylor Swift's Hometown

Travis Kelce isn't shying away from any opportunity to talk about his lover, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs player recently gave a subtle nod to Taylor, 34, during the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, when he slyly brought the "Anti-Hero" songstress' hometown into the conversation.

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, were having a discussion about Christmas trees with Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, who appeared as a guest for the bonus holiday podcast episode on Friday, Dec. 29.

Kylie, a Pennsylvania native like Swift, explained that she and her family used to go to a Christmas tree farm in West Philadelphia to pick out the right one—and Travis immediately began thinking about what every Swiftie watching the episode was probably thinking.

"West Philly? Did you ever go out to like Reading or like Lancaster?" the tight end asked, hinting at the area of Pennsylvania where Taylor grew up.

"I heard there's a Christmas tree farm out there," he then quipped, without even breaking a smile, but Swifties know all too well that the Grammy-winner famously grew up on a Christmas tree farm in the area. She even wrote a holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm," inspired by her childhood experience.

Kylie, who has proven herself to be quite the Swiftie on multiple occasions, clearly caught on to Travis' point as she smiled and said, "I heard there was a tree farm out there."

Jason, however, didn't seem to get it, and he even corrected his younger brother when he asked about Reading and Lancaster, which are both suburbs a little farther out from Philly.

"No she's talking about actual Philadelphia," the Eagles center said, clearly missing the point. Maybe he needs to brush up on his Swiftie knowledge!

