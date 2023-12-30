OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Travis Kelce Subtly Shouts Out Taylor Swift's Hometown

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 6:12 p.m.

Travis Kelce isn't shying away from any opportunity to talk about his lover, Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs player recently gave a subtle nod to Taylor, 34, during the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, when he slyly brought the "Anti-Hero" songstress' hometown into the conversation. 

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, were having a discussion about Christmas trees with Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, who appeared as a guest for the bonus holiday podcast episode on Friday, Dec. 29. 

Kylie, a Pennsylvania native like Swift, explained that she and her family used to go to a Christmas tree farm in West Philadelphia to pick out the right one—and Travis immediately began thinking about what every Swiftie watching the episode was probably thinking. 

"West Philly? Did you ever go out to like Reading or like Lancaster?" the tight end asked, hinting at the area of Pennsylvania where Taylor grew up. 

"I heard there's a Christmas tree farm out there," he then quipped, without even breaking a smile, but Swifties know all too well that the Grammy-winner famously grew up on a Christmas tree farm in the area. She even wrote a holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm," inspired by her childhood experience. 

Kylie, who has proven herself to be quite the Swiftie on multiple occasions, clearly caught on to Travis' point as she smiled and said, "I heard there was a tree farm out there." 

@tayvis01

“did you guys go out to Reading or Lancaster? i heard there’s a christmas tree farm out there” #newheights #jasonkelce #traviskelce #taylorswift #kyliekelce #kyliekelce #tayvis #christmastreefarm #christmastreefarmtaylorswift #tayvisnation #taylorandtravis

♬ original sound - Tayvis World https://www.tiktok.com/@tayvis01/video/7318058013091237126

Jason, however, didn't seem to get it, and he even corrected his younger brother when he asked about Reading and Lancaster, which are both suburbs a little farther out from Philly. 

"No she's talking about actual Philadelphia," the Eagles center said, clearly missing the point. Maybe he needs to brush up on his Swiftie knowledge!

Next: Taylor Swift Will Have Some Musical Competition at Travis Kelce's New Year's Eve Game

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News