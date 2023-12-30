Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to adopt a new pet? Check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumane.org. Then call 928-634-7387 to make an appointment at the Verde Valley Humane shelter, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. Please, no drop-ins for dogs. Cat adopters may come anytime during open hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays).

Hope

Check out the gorgeous markings on this young gal! Hope is a shy beauty who will purr away in your arms. She loves to play and gets along well with other cats.

Clay

Clay is a great medium-sized snookums, weighing in around 45 pounds. Clay loves his walks and loves to play with other dogs. He’ll make a great hiking companion and will do best with active adopters. Clay’s ready to meet potential forever humans and doggie siblings.