What do you wish for 2024?

We asked area residents what they learned from 2023 and what they are looking forward in 2024. Here is some of what they told us:

Tim Elinski, City of Cottonwood mayor

At the turn of every year I’m optimistic, and I believe 2024 will be full of new reasons to be excited about Cottonwood’s future. Aside from sprucing up our Main Street corridor, completion of an economic development strategy that focuses on supporting our local businesses, and the adoption of the voter-driven General Plan, I believe there will be a renewed interest from our community to get involved in helping shape the next phase of our evolution. Our brightest days are ahead.

Tommy Anderson, local rock star

The year 2023 was a great year - I played a lot of shows in Arizona, including performing for over 2,000 people in Clarkdale with my Beatles band, and also toured Colorado performing my original music.

I hope to top this in 2024: I’ll be playing more festivals this year, including the Sip! Festival in April. I’ll also be celebrating my 10th anniversary of my music store Tommy Rocks in Jerome July 1. It’s hard to believe that 10 years have gone by. It’s been a great decade, and I’m looking forward to the next 10.

Joe Reay, Lake Montezuma resident

Within the Verde Valley, I hope to see growth keep going at a moderate rate. We still want to keep it a small town as much as we can, but things will continue to change and grow. Personally, I hope for nice weather to go to the lake more this year.”

Gretchen Wesbrock, Mingus Union High School swim coach

It is hard to believe we are celebrating the start of 2024! Happy New Year! I have the awesome privilege of being a mom to two awesome young ladies and to work with young people each and every day. I am in awe of their creativity, compassion, resilience, energy and so much more. They inspire me! My hope is that in the New Year is that we all slow down enough to really see the amazing strengths and qualities in other people and encourage each other. Life can be so challenging and sometimes we need a word of encouragement – a dose of hope – to help us see all the blessings we have and all the good things that are coming!

Richard Martin, Gulch Radio

That the wars being waged currently stop immediately. The world makes sure that those displaced by these wars are assisted with food, medicine and a comfortable place to live.

That Americans quit bickering and complaining in the face of the fact of the wonderful good fortune to be living here.

That we come together to resolve the issues of global warming. That we live another year in good health.

Terry Frankel, Doublemint Twin

The past year in the Verde Valley has been a year of dreams fulfilled for many. To name a few: the completion and opening of the Verde Valley Habitat For Humanity new offices; building and opening of the long-awaited Inspiration Apartments, a blessing to many; restaurant sales and openings, from Randall’s to Merkins to BV Italian Kitchen; acquisitions and upgrades, from the Cottonwood Fire Dept. to the Airport.

From politics to veteran salutes, Native American accomplishments to Mingus High School sports; we owe so much to the VVN for keeping its finger on the pulse of what matters in our area. The year 2024 promises to be equally inspiring and filled with VVN news we appreciate, news we need, and the best value for money around!

Jake McCune, American Heritage Academy

This is my second year as the Athletic Director for American Heritage Academy. I am also one of the middle school teachers. As of Jan. 8, I will be transitioning to Dean of Students/Athletic Director. We have grown our program to 16 teams throughout the year. We had a very successful fall season with the highlight being girls middle school girls cross country finished third in the state. Then our middle school girls wrestled to a state runner-up. High school wrestling had the second-best win percentage last week, winning thirteen matches and only losing seven. Pretty good for only having four wrestlers. Both middle school teams are doing well. It will be a disappointment if they both teams do not win a championship. High school basketball continues to grow and learning how to play together. Last year we only had six players and this year we have nine. We are still young, five sophomores and four freshmen. We are and amazing school and my hope is parents will continue to look at our school for academics and sports. We are up and coming and will be a great place for any young person. I cannot do this by myself, we have an incredible staff and parents who continually amaze me with their selflessness.

Frederick Braun, Cottonwood resident

I wish the state would take into play the homeless issue. There are homeless people all over Cottonwood begging for money. The state isn’t aiding the people. I hope the economy gets a little bit better.

Andrea Schultz, Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Director of Operations

From a Chamber standpoint, we have spent the last year working to build our capacity and help cultivate a strong business community in the Verde Valley. I really hope that we continue to see the collaboration and benefits of those efforts in the coming year. Having grown up in the Verde Valley, I know we are a resilient community and if we look out for one another, we will continue to thrive.

Nancy Steele, Friends of the Verde River

The year 2023 was a year of transitions at Friends of the Verde River. In January, I announced that I was planning to retire at the end of the year. Jeni O’Callaghan, our Board President of four years, turned the gavel over to Jeanne Swarthout in July. And on Dec. 18, Friends welcomed David Gressly as its next executive director.

Friends is going into 2024 strong, with many plans. But my wish for 2024 is that the Upper Verde and Sycamore Creek are recognized by Congress as Wild & Scenic Rivers. Let’s get national recognition and protection for more of our precious Verde River system and keep the rivers flowing.

Aaron Gronwald, Camp Verde High School football coach

My hope would be to get all of my players to show up to the weight room this off season, but that seems like it is more of a dream! Just hoping for health and wellness for everyone as we move into the New Year and work towards goals like repeating as Region Champs! I pray that everyone stays safe over the holidays and that everyone would make it into the New Year happy and healthy.

Scott Jablow, mayor of Sedona

Now that I am halfway through my first term as the mayor of the most beautiful place on Earth, I am so thankful for all of the new relationships that we have built to try to bring our city together with our residents this past year. I am hopeful that for 2024, our City Council will make strides to help our working homeless find safe places to live in Sedona.