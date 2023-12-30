What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

It seems Sunday Night Football stops for no one. Not even on New Year’s Eve. So on Dec. 31 Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which Miley Cyrus hosted last year with Dolly Parton will not be returning. Instead, NBC will air Sunday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers go head-to-head with the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is having a spectacular year. In 2023, her song “Flowers” was officially the most streamed track on Spotify with 1.6 billion streams. And just last month she sang “Flowers" live for the first time and debuted a new untitled song at an intimate, invite-only concert at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

Before NBC took the wrecking ball to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s shindig we remember this celebration. And maybe it will be back next year when New Year’s Eve 2024 falls on a Tuesday!

