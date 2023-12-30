OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Why Ohio State QB Devin Brown Wears Unconventional Jersey Number

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 30, 2023 2:20 a.m.

It is not often that football fans will find a starting quarterback wearing jersey No. 33. 

In Friday night's Cotton Bowl, No. 7 Ohio State‘s signal-caller Devin Brown is sporting the unconventional jersey number against No. 9 Missouri.

Brown is making his first career start in place of Kyle McCord who transferred to Syracuse on Dec. 17. The talented sophomore wears the number in honor of NFL Hall of Fame Washington quarterback Sammy Baugh.

"He actually played in the first Cotton Bowl and was the MVP," said Brown. "What an experience this going to be for me and a pretty cool story to go along with that."

No. 33 looking to add to the legacy in the Cotton Bowl. #Buckeyes QB Devin Brown picked the number in homage to Sammy Baugh, who was the MVP in the first ever Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/cf3F3YZj79

— Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) December 27, 2023

Brown has shared that his father told him stories about Baugh as a kid which led to Brown eventually changing from No. 15 to No. 33 last spring.

During ESPN’s telecast on Friday night, Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek shared that “Brown loved the toughness that his dad told him Sammy Baugh played with and utilizes it as motivation.” 

Brown is making his first start for Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl against Missouri.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with lower leg injury after completing 4 of 6 passes for 20 yards in the low-scoring Cotton Bowl. 

While it has yet to be announced whether Brown will be able to return, Ohio State has now handed the offense over to freshman Lincoln Kienholz. The Buckeyes lead the Tigers 3–0 late in the second quarter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News