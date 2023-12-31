100 New Year's Day Instagram Captions That Will Have Your Feed Perfectly Festive for 2024

Happy New Year! Whether you've celebrated at a friend's virtual house party or at home with family, sharing a pic or two of your NYE or New Year's Day festivities on Instagram, along with a killer photo caption, will help you commemorate this momentous occasion.



From the best New Year caption ideas to funny phrases that say goodbye to 2023 with a sense of humor, this big list of NYE-themed Instagram photo captions will help you welcome 2024 in style—and with a whole lot of likes, too. So look no further than these 100 New Year's Instagram caption ideas that are guaranteed to have your feed poppin' even after the clock strikes midnight!

New Year Instagram Captions for 2024

1. New Year, New Me.

2. Cheers to the new year!

3. Page one of 365!

4. Out with the old, in with the new.

5. 9 p.m. is the new midnight.

6. “Thank U, Next” - Me to 2023

7. I’m still the same person I was last year, just hungover.

8. Cheers to a new decade.

9. Ringing in the New Year with 2024 vision.

10. New Year's Eve is the only time I have a bubbly personality.

11. A little party never killed nobody.

12. New year, same me. Big goals.

13. Cheers to 2024!

14. Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year.

15. “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” — Oprah Winfrey

16. And so the adventure begins.

17. Sometimes all we need is a fresh start.

18. New year, new eats.

19. Taking applications for my New Year’s kiss.

20. Time to put your party pants on.

Unsplash

21. A whole new chapter with you.

22. The best endings always have confetti.

23. I’m ready for you, 2024.

24. Just so you know, that’s sooo totally last year.

25. Walking in a confetti wonderland.

26. You were my cup of tea, now I drink champagne.

27. Trust the magic of new beginnings.

28. If you loved it this year, hold on because it goes by fast. If you haven’t loved it this year, hold on because it goes by fast.

29. Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

30. Happy New Year to you and yours from me and mine.

31. Less bitter, more glitter.

32. A year ago, I never would’ve pictured my life the way it is now.

33. Here’s to a brand new decade!

34. Let 2024 be the year that you get out of your own way.

35. What’s coming is better than what’s going.

36. On New Year's just remember: If your cup runneth over, you’ve probably reached your limit.

37. I can’t believe it’s been a year since I didn’t become a better person.

38. I would lose weight for my New Year’s resolution, but I hate losing.

39. Expecting a clever caption? That was so last year.

40. May all your troubles last as long as your resolutions.

41. Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

42. You are never too old to reinvent yourself.

43. "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

44. New Year, new beginning.

45. See you next year!

46. The best way to predict the future is to create it.

47. This will be our year!

48. Sip, sip, hooray!

49. There’s no such thing as too much glitter on New Year’s.

50. Here for the champagne.

51. No need to look for your midnight kiss. I’m right here.

52. Glitter is always an option.

53. 365 new days. 365 new excuses.

54. My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolution.

55. Save water, drink champagne.

56. Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.

57. "It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot

58. “Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes next year and forever.” — Neil Gaiman

59. My New Year’s resolution is 1080 pixels.

60. This year, my resolution is to be more optimistic, so my glass will remain half-full (with either rum, vodka or whiskey).

Unsplash

61. Maybe COVID will disappear once and for all this year!

62. Change is hard at first, messy in the middle, and gorgeous at the end.

63. The best is yet to come.

64. I’m doing this year for me.

65. Watch out 2024, because here I come.

66. The best time for new beginnings is now.

67. Keep the smile, leave the tear, hold the laugh, leave the pain, think of joy, forget the fear and be joyous ’cause it’s a new year. Happy New Year!

68. "I love when they drop the ball in Times Square. It’s a nice reminder of what I did all year.” – Bridger Winegar

69. "This New Year's I’m going to make a resolution I can keep: no dieting all year long.” – Melanie White

70. The time is now.

71. 12 months to a better you.

72. Ringing in 2024 in style!

73. This is the beginning of anything we want.

74. New Year, New Feels, New Chances, Same Dreams, Fresh Starts.

75. A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.

76. Ring out the old and ring in the new.

77. Why overthink when you can over-drink?

78. I’m working on a new me.

79. Every year you make a resolution to change yourself. This year, make a resolution to be yourself.

80. Sometimes all we need is a fresh start. And champagne. Lots of champagne.

Unsplash

81. Cheers to believing that anything actually changes when the year does.

82. Let's start off the New Year by being immediately thankful we're not in Times Square.

83. Celebrate what you want to see more of.

84. There’s no such thing as sparkling too much.

85. Dress for the year you want.

86. I wanted to make sure I looked nice when I met the new year.

87. Walking into 2024 like...

88. All dressed up with a whole year to go!

89. My New Year’s resolution is to feel this fab every day.”

90. In 2024, I want everyone to look at me the way I look at NYE fireworks.

91. My only rule this year: wear something you can dance in.

92. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

93. 2024 goals: Stay focused and extra sparkly.

94. Who needs NYE fireworks when you can shine bright yourself?

95. New year, same me because I'm already perfect.

96. I haven't been this excited about a new year since last year.

97. Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky ones who get to meet us.

98. Just here to find my Troy Bolton.

99. It's the final countdown.

100. "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — Edna, The Incredibles

