1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation

The full mixture of sun, clouds and rain is forecast for the first week of 2024: (ADOT)

Originally Published: December 31, 2023 12:58 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY—The first day of 2024 is expected to be a typical January day, cool with some clouds, but expect some precipitation at midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says a fast-moving shortwave system will change a fair Wednesday into a damp Wednesday night and possibly snow in the upper elevations.

Monday, New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 and an overnight low around 29.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 60. The night will remain mostly clear with the low again around 29.

Wednesday starts out much the same with a mostly sunny day and a high of 60. But the winds begin to increase in the afternoon and the evening becomes mostly cloudy. There is a 30% chance of showers after midnight and a low around 32.

Thursday morning has a 50% chance of rain or snow showers between 8 and 9 a.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49. There is a potential for snow flurries at 5,000-6,000 feet elevation and general snow accumulations of 2-5 inches. In the Verde Valley, Jerome in particular is expected to see snow. The nighttime low is expected to be around 27.

Friday, the outlook is for a mostly sunny day and a high near 51. The overnight low may be around 27.

Saturday, from this distance, the forecast sees a partly sunny day and a high near 52, but with wind again increasing, possibly bringing rain.

