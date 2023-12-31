OFFERS
50 Fun New Year’s Trivia Questions To Keep Your Guests Impressed Long After Midnight

Jessica Sager
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 6:19 p.m.

Before you know it, we'll be celebrating the new year. Whether you're busting out the bubbly at a bar, hitting up a house party, hosting at home, or just hanging out on the couch, entertaining others (or yourself) until 12:01 can sometimes be tough. If you're looking for some icebreakers to keep the conversation going until midnight, consider these 50 New Year's trivia questions and answers to provide a ton of fun facts for your family and friends.

New Year's Trivia Questions and Answers

Question: When did the New Year's Eve Ball first drop in Times Square?
Answer: 1907

Question: How large is the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in diameter?
Answer: 12 feet

Question: When did partiers first celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square?
Answer: 1904

Question: How many versions of the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball have there been to date?
Answer: Seven

Question: What materials made up the first-ever Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: Iron and wood

Question: How much did the first Times Square New Year's Eve Ball weigh?
Answer: 700 pounds

Question: How many light bulbs covered the first Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: 100

Question: When did LED lights first appear on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: 2007

Question: How many LED modules are in the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: 672

Question: How many triangles total are there on the Times Square ball?
Answer: 2,688

Question: How many colors can the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball display?
Answer: 16 million

Question: How much does the Times Square ball weigh?
Answer: 11,875 pounds

Question: How many total LED lights are in the Times Square ball?
Answer: 32,256

Question: When was the second Times Square New Year's Eve Ball introduced?
Answer: 1920

Question: What metal replaced iron in the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: Aluminum

Question: When were computer controls introduced to the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: 1995

Question: What are the triangles on the Times Square ball made from?
Answer: Waterford Crystals

Question: When did the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball debut?
Answer: 1999

Question: What is the geometrical shape of the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: Geodesic sphere

Question: What is the address of the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: One Times Square

Question: How tall are the numerals on the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball?
Answer: 7 feet

Question: How much does the sparkling Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball weigh?
Answer: About six tons (12,000 pounds)

Question: When was the first "time ball" drop on record?
Answer: 1833

Question: What newspaper sponsored the first-ever Times Square New Year's Eve party?
Answer: The New York Times

Question: What two years did the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball not drop?
Answer: 1942 and 1943

Question: How much confetti is dropped in Times Square on New Year's Eve?
Answer: About one ton

Question: How many people tune watch the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drop each year?
Answer: About 1 billion

Question: Who is credited with writing the poem "Auld Lang Syne?"
Answer: Robert Burns

Question: When did the ball first drop in Times Square?
Answer: 1907

Question: What was the most popular New Year's resolution back in 2020?
Answer: To exercise more

Question: What ancient Greek god's celebrations inspired Baby New Year?
Answer: Dionysus

Question: Many New Year's and Christmas traditions can be traced back to which Pagan holiday?
Answer: Saturnalia

Question: In Scottish traditions, who do you kiss at midnight on New Year's Eve?
Answer: Everyone in the room

Question: In what year was January 1 officially declared the first day of the new year?
Answer: 46 B.C.

Question: When was Babylonian New Year celebrated?
Answer: The first new moon after the first day of spring (or middle of March)

Question: When was the Gregorian calendar first officially used in Western countries?
Answer: 1582

Question: Immigrants from what country introduced the New Year baby to the United States?
Answer: Germany

Question: The Dutch believe eating what on New Year's Day will bring good luck?
Answer: Donuts

Question: When was the first Tournament of Roses parade?
Answer: 1890

Question: In Spain, 12 of what type of food is eaten at midnight on New Year's Eve for good luck??
Answer: Grapes

Question: "January" gets its name from what Roman god?
Answer: Janus, the god of doors and gates

Question: What was given as gifts on New Year's Day in ancient Persia?
Answer: Eggs

Question: Who was the first broadcast host of Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations?
Answer: Guy Lombardo

Question: What country gained independence on Jan. 1, 1803?
Answer: Haiti

Question: On average, how many babies are born each Jan. 1 in the United States?
Answer: 11,293

Question: What do people in the Southern United States eat for good luck on New Year's Eve?
Answer: Black-eyed peas

Question: How many glasses of bubbly are consumed on New Year's Eve?
Answer: 360 million

Question: Smashing a peppermint version of what animal is considered good luck in New York?
Answer: Pig

Question: According to the International Date Line, where on Earth is New Year's celebrated first each year?
Answer: The Kiritimati Atoll in Kiribati

