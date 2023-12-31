All the Fast-Food Restaurants Open on New Year's Day 2024

The holiday season may be over and done, but that doesn't mean the fun times are done. While we're all collectively ready to step into a new year, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate and have gratitude for all that 2023 has given us. And what better way to do that than to celebrate on New Year's Eve?

While the aftermath of that celebration may have you stuck to your bed the entirety of the next morning, if you find yourself hankering for something greasy to soak up all of that bubbly, you'll probably start wondering about the fast-food restaurants open on New Year's Day.

Whether you're craving something fried from Chick-fil-A or want something a little healthier from Subway to kick off your new year on the right foot, there will be a good number of fast-food joints open on the first day of the year. And to make it easier for you to find, we've compiled a list of all the options ready for your tasting pleasure.

Related: What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

25 Fast-Food Restaurants Open on New Year's Day 2024

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

Arby's: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to be verify hours.

Bojangles: Bojangles locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Burger King: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Chick-Fil-A: All locations will be open on New Year's Day, but you'll need to verify hours by using the store locator.

Chipotle: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to be verify hours of your local restaurant.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Domino's: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Related: 25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods

Dunkin' IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

Dunkin': Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

Jimmy John's: Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

KFC: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to verify hours.

Little Caesars: Little Caesars locations will be open on New Years Day. Be sure to verify hours by calling.

In-N-Out: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

McDonald's: All locations will be open on New Year's Day, but you'll need to verify hours by using the store locator.

Panda Express: Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

Panera Bread: Will be open on New Year's Day. Check the restaurant's locator to verify hours.

Related: 20 Fancy-ish Recipes for the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party at Home

Papa John's iStock

Papa John's: Papa John's locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Pizza Hut: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Popeyes: All locations will be open on New Year's Day, but you'll need to verify hours by using the store locator.

Sonic: Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

Starbucks: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to verify hours

Subway: Subway locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Taco Bell: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Related: 20 New Year's Eve Mini Desserts That Demand Your Attention

iStock

Waffle House: Waffle House will be open on New Year's Day.

Wendy's: Wendy's locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Zaxby's: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Up next: These 31 Restaurants Will Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024