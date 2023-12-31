OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

All the Fast-Food Restaurants Open on New Year's Day 2024

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:30 p.m.

The holiday season may be over and done, but that doesn't mean the fun times are done. While we're all collectively ready to step into a new year, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate and have gratitude for all that 2023 has given us. And what better way to do that than to celebrate on New Year's Eve?

While the aftermath of that celebration may have you stuck to your bed the entirety of the next morning, if you find yourself hankering for something greasy to soak up all of that bubbly, you'll probably start wondering about the fast-food restaurants open on New Year's Day.

Whether you're craving something fried from Chick-fil-A or want something a little healthier from Subway to kick off your new year on the right foot, there will be a good number of fast-food joints open on the first day of the year. And to make it easier for you to find, we've compiled a list of all the options ready for your tasting pleasure. 

Related: What Happened to Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party for 2024

25 Fast-Food Restaurants Open on New Year's Day 2024

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

Arby's: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to be verify hours.

Bojangles: Bojangles locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Burger King: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Chick-Fil-A: All locations will be open on New Year's Day, but you'll need to verify hours by using the store locator.

Chipotle: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to be verify hours of your local restaurant.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Domino's: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Related: 25 New Year's Eve-Worthy Finger Foods

Dunkin'

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

Dunkin': Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

Jimmy John's: Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

KFC: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to verify hours.

Little Caesars: Little Caesars locations will be open on New Years Day. Be sure to verify hours by calling.

In-N-Out: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

McDonald's: All locations will be open on New Year's Day, but you'll need to verify hours by using the store locator.

Panda Express: Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

Panera Bread: Will be open on New Year's Day. Check the restaurant's locator to verify hours.

Related: 20 Fancy-ish Recipes for the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party at Home

Papa John's

iStock

Papa John's: Papa John's locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Pizza Hut: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Popeyes: All locations will be open on New Year's Day, but you'll need to verify hours by using the store locator.

Sonic: Holiday hours will vary by location. Check hours by using the store locator.

Starbucks: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to verify hours

Subway: Subway locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Taco Bell: Many locations will be open on New Year's Day, but call ahead or check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Related: 20 New Year's Eve Mini Desserts That Demand Your Attention

iStock

Waffle House: Waffle House will be open on New Year's Day.

Wendy's: Wendy's locations will be open on New Year's Day. Be sure to check the store locator to verify hours.

Zaxby's: Will be open on New Year's Day, but check the restaurant's locator to be sure.

Up next: These 31 Restaurants Will Be Open on New Year’s Day 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News