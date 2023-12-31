OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Bills Used a Ben Affleck Meme to Ruthlessly Roast the Patriots After Win

Ian Casselberry
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:48 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, 27–21, in Week 17. That gave the Patriots their 12th loss of the season, while the Bills earned win No. 10 for the season. 

Despite the close game, the Bills’ social media team couldn’t resist taking a dig at their AFC East rivals for the final day of 2023 with a popular internet meme. Ben Affleck deriving deep relief from a cigarette on his front porch embodied the Patriots’ difficult 2023-24 season. 

Last win of 2023. 😮‍💨#NEvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dHYNwr7Mlg

— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023

New England inflicted years of disappointment on Buffalo during its Tom Brady-led championship dynasty, so the Bills having some fun at their rival’s expense had to feel pretty good. 

Like Affleck with that cigarette, the Patriots are likely eyeing the end of this miserable season and eagerly hoping to escape from stress, even if temporarily. Team owner Robert Kraft is surely hoping this year can be quickly stubbed out when finished.

With one game remaining, a Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets, New England has plenty of questions to address for next year, notably whether or not Bill Belichick will continue to be the franchise’s head coach and who the quarterback will be when the team next takes the field. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News