OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Bryce Young Takes Out Frustrations From Rough Day on His Tablet

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:08 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers suffered their 13th loss of the season on Sunday after losing 26–0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, was understandably frustrated with how his rookie season has turned out thus far. More specifically, he was upset about his Week 17 performance.

Young was caught by cameras in a moment of frustration as he slammed a tablet to the ground on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game. He appeared to say something to himself afterward, but it’s unclear what he said. His emotion was clear, though.

Bryce Young was less than thrilled | @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/oYof9O09Wr

— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

On the drive before this moment on the sidelines, Young was sacked for a loss of 10 yards to force the Panthers to go three-and-out. He was sacked a total of six times in the game. This season, Young has been sacked in every single contest.

Young completed 19-of-32 passes for 112 yards and one interception. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News