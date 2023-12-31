OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation NEED TO KNOW 2023 THE YEAR IN PHOTOS Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

CeeDee Lamb Had Perfect Four-Word Response to NFL Drug Testing Him After Record-Breaking Game vs. Lions

Tim Capurso
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:40 p.m.

Much like he is for his quarterback Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was an easy target for the NFL. 

Lamb dominated the Detroit Lions defense in a record-setting effort that saw him rack up 13 receptions for a career-high 227 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to the 20—19 victory on Saturday night. 

Not only was it arguably the best game of Lamb's career, but the monster night capped off an incredible campaign for the Dallas wideout, who broke the franchise's single-season record for receptions and receiving yards, both marks previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. 

Immediately after his huge game on national television, the NFL issued him a drug test. Lamb had the perfect reaction, screenshotting a photo of the drug test and saying, "Waste no time huh?"

The NFL issued CeeDee Lamb a drug test immediately after his record-breaking game 💀 pic.twitter.com/GDlQHq9cuL

— PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2023

Clearly, there is nothing random about the NFL"s "random" drug tests, as they couldn't even wait a day to make sure Lamb wasn't using performance-enhancers after his 227-yard outburst. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News